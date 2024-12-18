NVIDIA DLSS Available in Eve Frontier and Panicore and Cyberpunk 2077 Launches Update 2.2, featuring NVIDIA DLSS 3.5

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 18, 2024: More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies. This week, players can jump back into Night City for Cyberpunk 2077’s latest Update 2.2, featuring Full Ray Tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5. EVE Frontier and PANICORE are available now with NVIDIA DLSS 3, while Hitman World of Assassination and Ready or Not drop new DLCs.



There's always something new to discover in Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2. Developer CD PROJEKT RED has even more goodies in store for the denizens of Cyberpunk 2077. Available now in Update 2.2, game owners have new content to enjoy, including new open-world missions and customization options. Cyberpunk 2077 features DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, Frame Generation, and Super Resolution. It also includes Full Ray Tracing via the Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, enabling GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers to enhance their settings for incredible performance and image quality.

In the Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, NVIDIA DLSS 3.5’s Ray Reconstruction technology enhances the quality and clarity of reflections. Global illumination is more accurate, and lighting is more dynamically responsive for a better, more immersive, and more realistic experience. Gamers now have more ways to transform their look with additional makeup options, cosmetic cyberware, tattoos, and more. Update 2.2 also allows players to change the color of any high-end cars in their collection. They can even add a custom paint job or whip out their trusty Kiroshis to scan specific colors from other brands.



CCP Games’ EVE Frontier is an online survival sandbox with an open server, economy, and ecosystem able to be modified through configurable and programmable components, currencies, and features. As an awakened husk, the gamer will be cast into the long dark in EVE Frontier to explore, survive, and build anew across over 100,000 star systems filled with death and opportunity. The game launched into Closed Alpha last week featuring day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, accelerating performance for GeForce RTX gamers across all of its 100,000-star systems.



It was Agent 47 with the garrote on the ray-traced veranda of the palatial Etruscan villa in HITMAN World of Assassination enhanced by AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS 3. Or was it the silenced pistol, or maybe it was with a vial of quick-acting poison? Whatever the weapon, the player will use it to eliminate the next high-value target. From December 12th to January 12th, gamers will be tasked with hunting down Max Valiant, a.k.a The Splitter, portrayed by none other than Jean Claude Van-Damme, the latest Elusive Target in HITMAN World of Assassination’s upcoming timed limited event.



Permadeath, monsters more horrifying than the last, and multiplayer terror await within the walls of PANICORE. Think of it like a haunted escape room. But don’t get too loud, as the monsters can hear and lurk in the darkness waiting to strike. PANICORE is available now with NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution and on Steam. Players can try a demo before they buy.



Developer VOID Interactive’s tactical shooter Ready or Not has just launched its second DLC itled Dark Waters. This update brings a trio of high-stakes single or online co-op missions that can support up to five players, five new weapons, and some air support by a UH-60 helicopter. The high-octane SWAT simulator features NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution to accelerate performance and NVIDIA Reflex to reduce PC latency. In the high-stakes world of Ready or Not, every millisecond counts. NVIDIA Reflex ensures players stay ahead of the curve, offering faster reaction times, quicker target acquisition, and improved aim precision.





