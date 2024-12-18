Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Qatar On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Wednesday to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of his country's National Day and the anniversary of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani's assumption of office. (pickup previous)
