Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Qatar On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable of congratulation on Wednesday to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of his country's National Day and the anniversary of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani's assumption of office. (pickup previous) jsy

