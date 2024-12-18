8Th INFLOW Global Summit Hosts World-Renowned Influencers In Istanbul

(MENAFN- B2Press) The 8th edition of a leading global influencer summit gathered 60 influencers with a combined audience of 250 million in Istanbul. Türkiye's vibrant digital ecosystem and cultural heritage were at the center of discussions, emphasizing its pivotal role in the global influencer economy.

Istanbul

- The 8th INFLOW Global Summit 2024 concluded in Istanbul, bringing together 60 influencers with a combined following of over 250 million from 30 countries. The event, held from December 1–4 under the main sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, reaffirmed Türkiye's position as a leading center for influencer marketing innovation and cultural exchange.



With 74.41 million internet users, 57.50 million social media users, and 80.69 million cellular connections in early 2024, Türkiye stands as a key player in the global digital landscape. The country's young, digitally connected population serves as a testing ground for influencers to experiment and thrive on global platforms.



“We are proud to have organized the 8th INFLOW Global Summit in Istanbul,” said Afşın Avcı, Co-Founder of INFLOW.“Our global journey reflects INFLOW's mission to bridge cultures and ideas through the power of digital storytelling. Türkiye's advanced digital infrastructure and its vibrant cultural backdrop create a unique environment for influencers and brands to connect, innovate, and inspire. This event demonstrated the potential for Istanbul to play a leading role in shaping the future of the digital world.”



The summit's highlights included a creative content competition hosted by Turkish Airlines, where influencers developed campaign ideas under the theme of“Widen Your World” with Turkish Airlines. The winning team earned round-trip business class tickets, showcasing the collaborative potential of influencer marketing.



Another standout was the Inner Portrait art project, a collaboration between Turkish Airlines and internationally acclaimed artist Refik Anadol. The project explored the impact of travel on human biology, merging art and cultural storytelling. Participants experienced a documentary and immersive visuals that redefined the transformative power of travel.



INFLOW Global Summit offered influencers the opportunity to discover the unique historical and modern texture of Istanbul. They were welcomed with premium services at İGA Istanbul Airport and stayed in the luxurious atmosphere blended with the historical texture of The Peninsula Istanbul throughout the summit.

Emre Gelen, Co-Founder of INFLOW, reflected on the summit's significance:“Istanbul provided the perfect setting to connect influencers with brands and foster creative ideas. Türkiye's young, dynamic population and high digital penetration make it a natural hub for influencer marketing. The projects developed during the summit underline the creative and commercial potential of this sector, paving the way for global collaborations.”



Gelen also emphasized the cultural dimension of the summit, adding“Beyond marketing, INFLOW is about fostering an ecosystem where culture and digital innovation intersect. By hosting influencers in Istanbul, we introduced them to a city where history meets modernity, inspiring them to create content that showcases Türkiye's cultural richness to the world.”



The event concluded with luxury experiences, including a farewell dinner with panoramic views of Istanbul. By blending cultural promotion with innovative digital strategies, INFLOW Global Summit reinforced Türkiye's position as a leading hub for influencer marketing and global cultural exchange.



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022