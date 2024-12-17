Hempnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Closes $3.6M Registered Direct

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC)

has closed a registered direct offering to institutional investors for the aggregate purchase and sale of approximately $3.6 million of Common Shares, each at a price of $1.25. Flora announced approximately $3.6 million in expected aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, of which it intends to use the net, together with existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Kaufman & Canoles P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

To view the full press release, visit



About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a cannabis focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world.

