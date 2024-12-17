Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The 3D printed medical devices market has grown exponentially in recent years. It's predicted to surge from $3.57 billion in 2023 to $4.44 billion in 2024. That's an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.5%. Factors like customization, regulatory approvals, surge in demand for patient-specific solutions and the rise of collaborations and partnerships have all contributed to this significant market growth. Also, time and cost-efficiency provided by 3D printing technologies played a crucial role.

What's the Projected Market Size for 3D Printed Medical Devices in the Coming Years?

The leaps and bounds in growth don't stop in 2024. According to the 3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report, the market is expected to swell to an estimated $12.01 billion in 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 28.2%. Factors enhancing this growth include increased accessibility and affordability of 3D printing, widespread adoption in healthcare, significant improvements in sustainable practices and biocompatible material innovations. Major trends in the forecast period include regulatory adaptation to technological advances, the integration of artificial intelligence and revolutionary advancements in 3D printing.

Obtain a more comprehensive review from the sample report:

What Are The Key Drivers Boosting The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market?

A significant factor driving the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market is the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions. Osteoarthritis, a disorder that damages the joint cartilage and surrounding tissues, causes pain, stiffness, and loss of joint functions. The 3D printed medical devices enable the creation of a precise replica of a patient's joint, providing surgeons with crucial information that might not be visible on a 2-dimensional scan. The chance of developing osteoarthritis increases with age. By 2040, it's estimated that approximately 78 million 26% US adults aged 18 years and above will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, driving the adoption of 3D printed medical devices, thus positively impacting market growth.

Which Companies Are Leading in the 3D Printed Medical Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the 3D printed medical devices market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Arcam AB, Hewlett Packard Development Company LP, Adobe Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Phidias Technologies, Ansys Inc., Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., Renishaw plc, Stratasys Ltd., Concept Laser GmbH, 3D Systems Corporation, Protolabs Inc., Materialise NV, Groupe Gorgé SA, SLM Solutions Group AG, Carbon Inc., Formlabs Inc., ExOne Company, Envision TEC Inc., Nano Dimension Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Oxford Performance Materials Inc., FabRx Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Laser GmbH, 3T RPD Ltd.

Discover more about the full report:

What Are The Emerging Trends In The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market?

An emergent trend is the increased use of 3D printing in the spine industry. Surgeons are adopting 3D printing to produce innovative products that promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone. Examples include Medtronic's TiONIC Technology and K2M's Lamellar, both utilising 3D Titanium Technology to create spinal implants with complex structures.

How Is The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Implants, Surgical instruments, Prosthetics, Tissue engineering devices, Other Types

2 By Raw Material: Plastics, Biomaterial inks, Metals and Alloys

3 By Technology: Fused Deposition Modelling, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Selective Laser melting

4 By Application: Orthopedic, Spinal, Dental, Hearing Aids, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centres, Academic Institutions, Other End Users

What Are The Regional Insights Into The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market?

North America was the largest region in the 3D printed medical devices market in 2023. Western Europe took the second spot. The other regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024



3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024



3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: here

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.