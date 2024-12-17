Forecasting The Future: Groundwater Management Market Growth From US$ 40.4 Billion To US$ 77.3 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global Groundwater Management to Reach US$ 77.3 Bn by 2034, Growing at a 5.9% CAGR from US$ 40.4 Bn in 2023

- Transparency Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Groundwater Management Market is projected to experience significant growth, with a market value of US$ 40.4 billion in 2023, expected to reach US$ 77.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample -Key Market Drivers:1.Population Growth: A surge in global population, particularly in developing regions, is driving the demand for clean water for both domestic and industrial purposes. The world population is expected to increase from 8.5 billion in 2030 to 10.4 billion by 2100, placing significant pressure on groundwater resources.2.Groundwater Depletion: Groundwater levels are depleting in several regions, such as Northern China, Iran, and the western U.S., due to over-extraction for irrigation and industrial activities. This depletion is spurring the adoption of groundwater management technologies aimed at preserving and sustainably managing this vital resource.3.Water Conservation Efforts: Governments are funding water conservation projects to combat groundwater depletion. For example, the U.S. Department of the Interior allocated US$ 51 million in 2023 for 30 new environmental water resource projects.Key Technologies Driving Growth:.IoT in Groundwater Management: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, such as monitoring devices and apps, is improving groundwater management. Notably, Waterlab Solutions in India launched the Bhujal App and IoT devices to monitor groundwater levels non-intrusively..Sustainable Groundwater Practices: Practices like aquifer recharge, well management, and the development of sustainable extraction limits are increasingly common to ensure the long-term availability of groundwater resources.Regional Insights:.Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, with stringent groundwater preservation regulations and rapid adoption of new technologies like IoT-driven monitoring systems..China has implemented a state council decree focusing on groundwater management, which is expected to further drive the market in the region.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Market Segmentation:.By Technique:oAquifer RechargeoWell Management & MaintenanceoGroundwater MonitoringoRemediation Technologies.By Deployment Model:oPumping SystemsoFiltration & Treatment TechnologiesoMonitoring & Data Analysis SoftwareoRemote Sensing & GIS Solutions.By End-Use:oAgricultureoMunicipaloIndustrialoResidentialKey Companies:.SLB.SUEZ Group.Xylem.Grundfos Holding A/S.AECOM.Baker Hughes Company.Ecolab.Veolia Group.Tetra Tech, Inc..AquatechKey Developments:.Grundfos presented its advanced water pump systems and cloud-based monitoring solutions at the National Groundwater Association's 2023 Groundwater Week Conference..Tetra Tech Inc. acquired Piteau Associates, strengthening its position in the groundwater management sector.Market Outlook:The global groundwater management market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing need for sustainable water management practices, especially in regions facing significant depletion. The adoption of advanced technologies, including IoT and remote sensing, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the market, making water management more efficient and effective.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample –More From Transparency Market ResearchBrine Concentration Technology MarketElectric Submersible Cables MarketAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website:Email: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

