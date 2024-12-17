Yellow Alert! Met Predicts Cold Wave In Kashmir For Next 1 Week
Date
12/17/2024 3:19:20 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid no forecast of a major weather activity till December 26, the local Meteorological department here has issued a yellow alert, predicting a cold wave at isolated regions for the next one week.
According to the details available, the MeT has sounded a yellow warning for isolated regions, saying that the cold wave conditions would prevail for the next one
ADVERTISEMENT
week from December 17 to December 23.
The warning has been issued for the isolated places of both the regions including Jammu as well as Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the meantime, the mercury has plummeted further at several places of Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where a night temperature of minus 5.3 degree Celsius was recorded against the previous night's 3.4 degree Celsius.
At Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, the minimum temperature settled at minus 4.0 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 6.8 degree Celsius.
Read Also
Cold Wave Conditions Intensify In Kashmir; Srinagar Records -5.3°C
Frozen Waterfall At Drung In Tangmarg Draws Tourists Attention
In Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, it settled at minus 6.0 degree Celsius. North Kashmir's Kupwara recorded a low of minus 5.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degree Celsius.
Shopian, was the coldest place in Kashmir where the mercury settled at minus 8.9 degree Celsius followed by Pulwama at minus 8.5 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, the MeT director, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has predicted generally dry and cloudy weather conditions for the next three days and predicted light snow over a few higher reaches on December 21 and 22.
Furthermore, he said that generally dry weather is expected from December 23 to December 26. He also added that nothing significant is expected till December 26.
Meanwhile, in its advisory, the MeT has said that in view of fresh snowfall, the sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, the tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to follow administration and traffic advisory. (KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109004260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.