BJP Govt Will Bring Uniform Civil Code In Every State: Shah

“Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by increasing quota limit beyond 50 per cent,” he said, giving some advice to the Congress:“Leave appeasement, dynastic and corruption, people will bring you back to power.”

Shah was responding in the Rajya Sabha to the special debate on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. He said the Congress had considered the Constitution as the“private fiefdom” of one family and amended it to remain in power.

He reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and declared,“The BJP government will bring the Uniform Civil Code in every state.” He also criticised Congress for its stance on Muslim personal law, calling it the“beginning of appeasement politics in the country” and demanded clarification from the party on the matter.

He further accused the Congress of being anti-reservation and said it never worked for the benefit of the backward classes.“Bringing in Muslim personal law was the beginning of appeasement politics in country. The Congress should clarify if it supports Muslim personal law. Even if the BJP has just one MP, it will not allow reservation on basis of religion,” he added.

'Congress Curtailed Freedom Of Expression'

Amit Shah argued that if the Congress could change the constitution 77 times and even introduce a clause that curtails freedom of expression, they cannot object to the“One Nation One Election” Bill on the ground that it would require constitutional amendment.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha after the bill for the flagship project was introduced in the lower house, Shah said,“Another amendment was brought by Indira Gandhi which gave Parliament the power to curtail the fundamental rights of the citizens”.

Then mentioning Article 19A, he questioned why it was brought in.“To curtail the freedom of expression,” he added amid loud protest from Congress members.

“The Opposition can only object to my statement if I am wrong,” he then shot back.

The takedown of the Congress continued and

Shah marshalled arguments about the need for the constitution to change with the times.

Then quoting BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, he added,“However good a constitution is, it can be bad if the people who are entrusted with its responsibility don't have a good intent”.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The government plans to send it to a committee for discussion and get everyone on board, especially because the huge numbers that will be required to make the switch that will require a series of amendments to the Constitution. These amendments will then have to be ratified by the governments of all states and union territories.

The Opposition contends that the bill will subvert the Constitution – a charge the government has repeatedly denied

