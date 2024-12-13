Rockit Reveals New Bold And Inclusive Look

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 13, 2024 – Rockit, a new-age beverage, founded by Vedant Garg has unveiled its new packaging marking a decisive shift from grungy designs, aggressive branding, and testosterone-fueled narratives that dominate the category. Backed by Sauce with an initial of ₹6 crores and Rannvijay Singh as an investor and brand ambassador, Rockit aims to break through the clutter and redefine energy for Indian consumers.



Launched in collaboration with the design agency Stratedgy, the energy drink's new look reflects a bold vision with vibrant colours, playful design, and an ethos of inclusivity. Rockit aims to celebrate speed, ambition, and positivity.



Celebrating the new look, Kruti Berawala, Co-founder at Stratedgy says,“We wanted to create something truly different in this category. Rockit isn't just another energy drink - it's a statement: a brand for anyone chasing momentum, breaking stereotypes, and redefining what energy means in India. It is inclusive, approachable, and free from the heavy-handed machismo often seen in this space.”



“The beverage industry in India has seen tremendous growth and more so in energy drinks. It is poised to further grow 3X in the next 3 years,” says Neelesh Patodi, CEO at Rockit.“We are confident that with our right mix of product, taste, design and distribution first approach, we will create the fastest growing beverage business in India. With Rannvijay as the brand ambassador and Sauce as our partner, together we make a perfect team to create a refreshing alternative to existing options that will align with the new India. We look forward to winning the trust of our consumers, with our commitment to quality and affordability.”



The Indian energy drink market is booming, with over 600 million litres consumed annually and the non-alcoholic beverage sector projected to surpass ₹2 lakh crore. Yet, most brands rely on outdated stereotypes of energy being loud, edgy, and exclusively masculine. Rockit's new look aims to disrupt the traditional energy drink market by providing a refreshing alternative to the cluttered, hyper-edgy designs in the market.





About Stratedgy



Stratedgy is a brand strategy and design agency with over 15 years of experience, specializing in communication strategy, branding, and packaging design. Known for delivering innovative yet functional solutions, Stratedgy helps both challenger and legacy brands thrive in competitive markets. Their core services include consumer research, brand strategy, visual identity design, packaging design, and digital design systems.

