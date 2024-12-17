Jammu-Srinagar Train Service Set To Begin Next Month

He also said the CSR inspections would be conducted in the next 15 days.

Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railways, said on Tuesday that this long-awaited project, aligning with Prime Narendra Modi's vision of seamless rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is in its final stages.

During his visit to Qazigund, Verma shared encouraging updates on the progress of the project.

He mentioned that significant work, including the completion of Tunnel T1 and track installations, is nearing its end.

“Electrical works are expected to be completed within the next 10-15 days. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection, a mandatory step before launching any new rail section, will likely be conducted in the first week of January,” he said.

While the exact date for the start of Jammu Srinagar Train service is yet to be finalized, Verma expressed confidence that it could begin running in the first or second week of January.

Verma, who previously worked in the region between 2003 and 2006, reflected on the importance of this project.“It is a dream coming true to see rail connectivity in Kashmir. Soon, trains running here will be no different from those in any other part of the country,” he said.

On the possible introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, Verma clarified that decisions regarding stops at various stations would depend on passenger demand and station footfall.

Addressing concerns about security, Verma assured that necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of tracks, trains, and passengers.

“This project is a significant step towards achieving the vision of connecting Kashmir to the rest of India seamlessly. We are committed to its smooth and successful implementation,” Verma stated.

Meanwhile Dinesh Chand Deshwal, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), today conducted a thorough inspection of the Reasi-Katra rail link, an important part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project.

Before the commencement of train services, the Railway Safety Commission is responsible for such inspections.

