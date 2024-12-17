Choate Celebrates 125Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month marks the 125th anniversary of Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP , one of the country's premier and most innovative law firms. We are proud of Choate's past, and even more excited about its future.We want to thank those who are most responsible for the Firm's success. First, to our clients, our gratitude for entrusting us with your important matters for 125 years and giving us the opportunity and privilege to contribute to your success. Second, thanks to our entire team at Choate and all our alumni. We have thrived by focusing on the delivery of an exceptional experience for our clients and the best and brightest talent which joins us, and creating a culture and community that inspires the highest energy and standards, relentless positivity, and a shared commitment to our clients and each other.In 1899, Charles F. Choate, Jr. and John L. Hall formed a new law firm in Boston and quickly made a name for themselves as top-flight trial lawyers. Five years later, they persuaded Ralph A. Stewart of the Massachusetts Attorney General's office to become their partner. The Firm flourished and was deeply involved in the most complex and important cases of the day, including antitrust and railroad battles among many other notable cases. From the start, Choate has been committed to excellence and giving back to the communities who have been so generous to us. Giving back has included important pro bono work, contributing to charities and local organizations, and our colleagues serving in important government and judiciary positions.We have very intentionally built Choate to be different from the other high-end firms with which we compete. We believe our differences offer unusual benefits to our clients and talent, and Choate stands out in a legal marketplace that is crowded, intensely competitive and populated by firms which increasingly look, act, and think alike. In addition to operating as a true partnership, our key differences include:.High Focus. We focus on a core group of strategic areas where we practice at the highest level and represent clients in some of their most important matters across the US and internationally. Our core areas are private equity and M&A, finance and restructuring, life sciences and technology, complex litigation, and wealth management/family office. Choate's goal is to be the firm of choice in each of the areas in which we practice, and to earn long-term trusted advisor relationships with our clients. Our success in this mission is reflected in the roster of market-leading clients we represent. Choate's strategy is the opposite of trying to be all things to all people..Teamwork & Collaboration that Comes from our One Office One City Model. We conduct our national and international practice from a single office – ours happens to be in Boston. Teamwork, collaboration, flexibility, creativity, and innovation all matter in solving legal problems in“real time.” We are all under one roof, know each other well, and work together in teams every day. This allows us to communicate quickly, share knowledge easily and efficiently, and respond to our clients' needs seamlessly and immediately, in ways that multi-office, much larger and less flexible firms often cannot..Partner Attention. Our partners are deeply involved in doing the work for which our clients hire us. They bring decades of experience to help clients achieve their goals, and also provide hands-on training to our talent, helping them develop more quickly than the talent at other firms where more junior associates are often mostly learning from only slightly more senior associates.The world for major law firms has changed dramatically since the Firm's early days, and the pace of change has accelerated in just the last 5 or 10 years. Choate has anticipated, embraced, and thrived in this changing world, and our innovative model allows us to capitalize on our opportunities in the marketplace. Choate ranks highly on many lists, including 10th nationally on the American Lawyer 2023 value per lawyer metric, and receives many awards and recognitions. Those are all important, but we measure ourselves based on the experience and results we provide for our clients, our contributions to their success and the relationships we earn with them.Maybe more important than how Choate has changed is how the Firm has stayed the same throughout our history. The core values Mr. Choate and Mr. Hall had when they started the Firm 125 years ago remain the keys to our success today: a commitment to excellence, client service, teamwork and collaboration, and a belief that the golden rule of treating others the way you would want to be treated is a hallmark of any great organization.

