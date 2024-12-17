Vegtechtm Invest Transfers EATV ETF To Cboe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elysabeth AlfanoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VegTechTM Invest (AKA VegTech LLC), a registered advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with a proprietary in-market ETF, announced that the VegTechTM Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF* (Ticker: EATV ) is transitioning from NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange on or around December 31, 2024.“We are very impressed with the marketing team's reach and dedication,” said Elysabeth Alfano, CEO of VegTechTM Invest.“This decision is primarily about marketing visibility and teamwork in promoting the EATV ETF , which should ultimately benefit our shareholders.”The VegTechTM Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF* (EATV) provides access to 35+ high-potential, growth and impact companies along the food and materials innovation supply chains. These companies represent the next wave of growth-oriented stocks in the Climate Impact sphere. These companies emerge from a global universe of 300+ food and materials innovation companies heavily researched by the VegTechTM Invest research team and EATV Portfolio Manager, Dr. Sasha Goodman. The fund is actively managed and doesn't track an index.Every company in the fund has been highly liquid for the last 30 days.EATV ETF at Market is 9.62% (YTD Cumulative), 16.89% (1-Year Cumulative).EATV ETF at Nav is 9.78% (YTD Cumulative), 16.99% (1-Year Cumulative).Non-Impact food Index Composite is 3.33% (YTD Cumulative), 10.01% (1-Year Cumulative).Data as of 11/30/2024. For the most recent standardized performance, visit .The performance data quoted represents past performance and doesn't guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent standardized performance, call 1 424-237-8393 or visit . Performance of EATV takes into account the gross expense ratio, which is 0.76%. Indexes track an underlying basket of securities and cannot be invested in directly. The Non-Impact Food Index Composite is the average performance of two indexes: (1) The Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation Index is a rules-based, price return index of companies in developed and emerging markets expected to have exposure to AgTech and Food Innovation, and (2) Morningstar Global Food Innovation Index is a float-adjusted market cap index reflecting the price returns of global companies in the Food Innovation theme.Current shareholders of the EATV ETF aren't required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of the ETF. For information, visit .VegTechTM Invest advises the EATV ETF. The financial advisor is disrupting Wall Street with its financial products, investment tools, shareholder engagements and educational content around sustainable food systems innovation and transformation. It focuses on providing growth and climate impact for the EATV ETF shareholders.*It's anticipated that on or around February 28, 2025, the fund's name will change to the VegTechTM Food Innovation & Climate ETF.Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and aren't individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. To obtain, call 1-424-237-8393, email ... or visit VegTechInvest. Read it carefully before investing.Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results.The fund is an actively managed ETF that doesn't seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.Foreign securities may be more volatile and less liquid than domestic (U.S.) securities, which could affect the Fund's investments.Stocks of companies with small and mid-market capitalizations involve a higher degree of risk than investments in the broad-based equities market.ESG investing is defined as utilizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria as a set of standards for a company's operations that socially-conscious investors use to screen potential investments. The Fund's policy of investing in companies to promote positive climate change could cause the Fund to perform differently compared to similar funds that don't have this policy.EATV is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

