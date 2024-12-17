Award-Winning SKIN Interior Design Unveils New Palm Beach Showroom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lauren Lozano Ziol and Michelle Jolas, co-founders of SKIN Interior Design, celebrate the opening of their new Palm Beach showroom, blending history and modernity to create timeless, transformative spaces.

The SKIN Interior Design team recently hosted a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Palm Beach at their showroom, in partnership with local boutique, Ingenue.

Founded in 2016 by Lauren Lozano Ziol and Michelle Jolas, SKIN Interior Design is a globally recognized design firm known for its mastery in blending classic sophistication with bold modernity.

SKIN Interior Design, an award-winning firm, opens a new Palm Beach showroom, blending history and modernity to create timeless, transformative spaces.

- Michelle Jolas

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SKIN Interior Design , the award-winning, woman-owned luxury design firm founded by Lauren Lozano Ziol and Michelle Jolas, is proud to announce the opening of its new showroom in Palm Beach, FL. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the globally acclaimed brand, which continues to push design boundaries while making meaningful contributions to the communities it serves.

The new Palm Beach showroom offers an immersive experience into SKIN's unique design philosophy, where history, modernity, and individuality converge to create timeless, transformative spaces. Clients and visitors can now engage with SKIN's thoughtfully curated collections, which showcase their signature blend of vintage treasures, bespoke furnishings, and bold, contemporary elements. This dynamic expansion reflects SKIN's commitment to making luxury design accessible to a global clientele while embedding deeper roots in the vibrant Palm Beach community.

“Opening in Palm Beach represents more than just growth for our business,” says co-founder Lauren Lozano Ziol.“It's about becoming part of a community that shares our values of elegance, craftsmanship, and authenticity. We're not just here to design beautiful spaces, we are here to create lasting connections.”

The announcement comes on the heels of SKIN's recent feature in The Scout Guide , a nationally celebrated publication spotlighting the most exceptional businesses in local communities. The feature highlights SKIN's design philosophy, creative journey, and the distinct style that has earned the firm accolades from Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, and design et al's "The World's Most Glamorous Homes."

Giving Back to the Community

With every design triumph, SKIN remains equally focused on its mission to give back. In keeping with their core values of community care and social responsibility, Lauren and Michelle recently hosted an exclusive cocktail party to support Habitat for Humanity in Palm Beach. In partnership with Ingenue Palm Beach, the event gathered community leaders, local businesses, and supporters to raise awareness and funding for Habitat's vital mission to provide safe, affordable housing.

“We believe that beautiful spaces should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” said co-founder Michelle Jolas.“Our event to raise awareness for Habitat for Humanity reflects that belief. As designers, we understand the power of environment to inspire, comfort, and uplift, and we're honored to contribute to this cause.”

Through their charitable initiative, Projekt SKIN , the firm dedicates a portion of its resources to designing spaces for shelters and community organizations in need. The recent cocktail event further underscored their commitment to making a positive impact beyond the world of luxury design.

A Heartfelt Vision for the Future

The journey of Lauren Lozano Ziol and Michelle Jolas – from the launch of SKIN Interior Design in Chicago to its expansion into London, Miami, and now Palm Beach – is a testament to their fearless creativity, unyielding passion, and desire to leave a legacy of beauty and timelessness. As co-founders, they've built a firm that stands apart, through groundbreaking design as well as the ability to foster community, relationships, and connection.

“Our goal has always been to create spaces that feel personal, thoughtful, and unforgettable,” said Lauren Lozano Ziol.“But just as importantly, we want to be part of a larger story -one where our work uplifts our clients and the spaces and communities they inhabit.”

With their expansion into Palm Beach, feature in The Scout Guide, and ongoing commitment to philanthropy, SKIN Interior Design is poised to impact the luxury design industry and the Palm Beach community. The new showroom is more than a gallery of SKIN's artistry – it is a space for inspiration, creativity, and connection.

About SKIN Interior Design

Founded in 2016 by Lauren Lozano Ziol and Michelle Jolas, SKIN Interior Design is a globally recognized design firm known for blending classic sophistication with bold modernity. With offices in Chicago, Miami, London, and now Palm Beach, SKIN's work has been celebrated in renowned publications such as Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, and Modern Luxury Interiors. Their design philosophy is rooted in the belief that beauty is found in layers, of history, personality, and artistry. Through its charitable initiative, Projekt SKIN, the firm extends its impact by providing design services for community spaces in need.

For media inquiries, showroom visits, or interview requests, please contact:

SKIN Interior Design

815 North Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

PALM BEACH . MIAMI . LONDON . CHICAGO

Michelle Jolas

SKIN Interior Design

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.