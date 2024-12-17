Futures Recovery Healthcare Announces New Leadership Team: Dr. Tammy Malloy Named CEO And Kate Armstrong Appointed COO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEQUESTA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Recovery Healthcare is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tammy Malloy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kate Armstrong as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These leadership changes mark a pivotal moment for Futures as it builds on its legacy of exceptional care and innovation in the of addiction and mental challenges.



Mike Holloway, Owner of Futures Recovery Healthcare, expressed his excitement for the organization's future: "Dr. Malloy's leadership and expertise in behavioral health make her the perfect fit to guide Futures into its next phase. Her vision and dedication to patient care will continue to drive the exceptional outcomes we are known for."



Dr. Tammy Malloy, who holds a PhD in Social Work and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and Certified Sex Addiction Therapist (CSAT), brings over 15 years of experience in behavioral health. She has a strong background in trauma-informed care, psychometric assessments, and innovative approaches to mental health care, including a focus on AI technologies. Speaking about her new role, Dr. Malloy shared: "I am honored to lead Futures and build upon its strong foundation. We are committed to providing compassionate, innovative care that empowers patients to lead fulfilling lives. I look forward to working with our talented team and advancing our mission of transforming lives."



Kate Armstrong, who brings over a decade of experience in substance abuse and mental health treatment, steps into the role of COO. Armstrong is passionate about driving performance improvements and ensuring evidence-based, patient-centered care. She emphasized her enthusiasm for this new chapter: "I am excited to take Futures to the next level by focusing on quality, innovation, and integrative approaches to treatment. Together, we will continue to elevate the standard of care and improve the lives of our patients and their families."



Dr. Malloy and Kate Armstrong's combined expertise and dedication will position Futures Recovery Healthcare as a leader in the behavioral health field, continuing to provide hope and healing for those in need.



Mike Holloway will remain active in the leadership of Futures Recovery Healthcare as Founder, Owner, and Visionary. He states, "After leading the organization for 12+ years as CEO, I am excited to pass the reigns to Dr. Malloy to lead our organization forward. She has worked tirelessly throughout her career to help so many patients and their families, while proving her ability to lead an organization and help grow and mentor her peers. I look forward to working with her in the years to come to help create the strategy and vision for Futures' growth. I am confident that her impact as Chief Executive Officer will take us to new levels!"

