Source7 And Homeowner.Ai Partner For A Smarter Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Source7 and Homeowner partner to empower with real-time insights and tools for smarter, stress-free home management and maintenance decisions.

- Brian Webb, Source7 PresidentLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Source7 , a leading data company specializing in real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals, announced today a strategic partnership with Homeowner , a technology company dedicated to making homeownership easier. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the homeownership experience by combining Source7's data-driven insights with Homeowner's innovative homeowner portal platform.Through this partnership, Homeowner users will gain access to Source7's comprehensive data on their home's appliances and major mechanical systems, creating a one-stop shop for homeowners to manage their entire property. This includes insights on age, expected lifespan, warranty information, and potential maintenance needs. Homeowners can leverage this data to make informed decisions about repairs, replacements, and preventative maintenance, ultimately saving time, money, and stress."We're thrilled to join forces with Homeowner to provide valuable insights that give homeowners a deeper understanding of their homes," said Brian Webb, President of Source7. "By delivering actionable data, we enable them to make confident decisions and take control of their homeownership journey.""At Homeowner, we're driven by our mission to make homeownership easier for millions of homeowners,” said Dustin Gray, Founder & CEO of Homeowner.“Partnering with Source7 marks a significant step forward, equipping homeowners with the information they need to manage their homes with confidence and efficiency."Together, Source7 and Homeowner are committed to empowering homeowners and creating a more streamlined and informed homeownership experience.About Source7Source7 is a data company that delivers real-time actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals for residential property managers and insurance carriers in the US. By pioneering "asset intelligence" for property managers, Source7 enables more strategic data-driven maintenance and strategic CapEx decisions that enhance NOI across organizations.About HomeownerHomeowner is revolutionizing homeownership with its AI-powered platform designed to simplify home management and empower homeowners. By pioneering "homeowner hubs," private portals that centralize home-related tasks, the platform helps users build wealth and manage their homes in collaboration with trusted advisors. From personalized maintenance plans and cost estimates to real-time home value updates and access to local service providers, Homeowner offers tailored solutions for every aspect of homeownership.

