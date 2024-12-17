Zelensky Says He Does Not Need Intermediaries In Relations With Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he does not need intermediaries in his communication with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, Zelensky dismissed the need for third-party involvement, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is currently a transitional period in the United States. I communicate with President Trump. We have held several meetings and conversations. I don't need intermediaries here. Some politicians are merely trying to use this situation for self-promotion," Zelensky said.

In this context, he criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I won't let him and others like him interfere. We need direct relations with the United States. We are a strong country – we've proven this on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone in Europe have such a modern example? No. Does Orban have such an army? How will he pressure Putin? With a joke or a smile? Let him keep that to himself," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also stressed that active work is currently underway between his team and Trump's team.

"Today, more details are needed. My team is actively working with his team. This remains an introductory phase. At this stage, he [Trump] cannot address all issues due to legal limitations before his inauguration. Until then, we continue working with the White House and President Biden. They are now ramping up the number of decisions and [support] packages. However, it is unfortunate that this increase is happening only now, at the end of [Joe Biden's] term," Zelensky said.

He expressed hope that Trump's team would continue to support Ukraine after the transition.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine