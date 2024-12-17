JHAH Leads Dialogue On Population Health And Value-Based Care, Advancing Vision 2030 Healthcare Goals.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Johns Hopkins Healthcare (JHAH) successfully concluded its 'Advancing Population and Value-Based Healthcare in Saudi Arabia' conference, held from December 10-12 in Al-Khobar. The strategic gathering convened leading healthcare policymakers, experts, and global thought leaders to advance frameworks for strengthening healthcare delivery and improving population health outcomes. Aligning with Vision 2030's healthcare transformation goals, the highlighted how population health and value-based care strategies can build more sustainable, patient-centered healthcare systems across Saudi Arabia.











As Saudi Arabia's healthcare system continues to evolve, it is addressing important priorities, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, growing demand for equitable access to care, and escalating healthcare costs. Addressing these priorities requires a shift to proactive and preventative care models. The conference highlighted how population health and value-based care-rooted in prevention, data-driven insights, and patient-centered approaches-can offer effective solutions to these challenges, paving the way for sustainable healthcare transformation.

The conference featured comprehensive discussions through keynotes, panel sessions, and workshops focused on integrating population health into national healthcare frameworks. Key themes included the clinical and economic advantages of value-based care, the transformative role of technology in improving patient outcomes, and strategies to strengthen healthcare delivery through public-private partnerships.





Dr. Hani Abdulaziz Jokhdar, Deputy Minister for Public Health at the Ministry of Health, said,“This conference demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in advancing our national healthcare priorities. Through population health and value-based care approaches, we are strengthening preventive care and improving health outcomes across the Kingdom, accelerating our progress toward Vision 2030's healthcare transformation goals.”

Notable contributions included Dr. Omar Alshanqeety, Adviser to the Minister of Health, who outlined actionable policies to accelerate healthcare transformation; Dr. Robert Kaplan, Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School, who shared insights on adapting global population health models to Saudi Arabia; and Dr. Faisal Al Dayel, Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Public Health AI at the Public Health Authority of Saudi Arabia, who highlighted how digital technologies and strategic foresight can advance population health initiatives. Together, these insights provided a clear framework for integrating innovative approaches into the Kingdom's healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Michael Walsh, CEO of JHAH, said,“At JHAH, we continue to advance population health initiatives that give us deeper insights into our communities' health needs and patterns. This understanding enables us to provide more targeted, proactive healthcare while maintaining our commitment to excellence in patient care. The valuable discussions at this conference will help strengthen these approaches across Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector.”

The event successfully connected global healthcare insights with Saudi Arabia's unique healthcare priorities, highlighting JHAH's dedication to enhancing patient care across the Kingdom. Through the exchange of best practices and evidence-based approaches, JHAH continues to support the development of sustainable healthcare models that serve Saudi Arabia's diverse populations.

By uniting global experts and local stakeholders, JHAH reaffirmed its commitment to fostering collaboration and driving tailored solutions that address Saudi Arabia's unique healthcare challenges. These efforts directly support Vision 2030's objectives to enhance public health outcomes and build a sustainable, resilient healthcare system for the future.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH), a premier healthcare organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stands at the forefront of medical innovation and excellence. It offers a holistic approach to healthcare that merges pioneering medical research with patient-focused care. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, JHAH provides a comprehensive suite of healthcare services, from advanced inpatient care to outpatient services and community health programs. Emphasizing preventative medicine and the continuous improvement of health services.