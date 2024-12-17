Vitalpbx Awarded 2024 Excellence Award By INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VitalPBX 2024 Telephony Award

VitalPBX Enterprise Edition wins prestigious INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for its innovative IP communications solution and enterprise features.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VitalPBX , a leading innovator in IP communications solutions, announced today that TMC has named VitalPBX as a recipient of the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

VitalPBX represents a significant advancement in unified communications technology, offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade communication features. The platform stands out for its robust reliability, scalability, and innovative approach to modern business communications.

With features including advanced call routing, multi-tenant capabilities, built-in video conferencing, and seamless integration with mobile devices, VitalPBX has established new standards in the IP telephony industry.

"This recognition from INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape," said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO of VitalPBX. "Our PBX plans combines powerful features with user-friendly design, enabling organizations to enhance their communication capabilities while maintaining operational efficiency."

"Congratulations to VitalPBX for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. VitalPBX has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The award recognizes VitalPBX's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence within the telecommunications sector. VitalPBX's solution has garnered significant acclaim for its advanced security protocols, SMS and WhatsApp connectivity, artificial intelligence capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces. These features, coupled with its intuitive management console, position VitalPBX as an optimal choice for businesses seeking a reliable and secure communication platform.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a leading provider of IP-PBX solutions, delivering innovative communication systems that help businesses streamline their operations and enhance connectivity. With a focus on reliability, security, and user experience, VitalPBX continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in business communications technology.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998TM. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit .

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live event, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, brings thousands of qualified purchasers and product decision makers together with vendors to form ultimate B2B tech buying community With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing and sales success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit . Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

