Syncfusion® Partners With Global Tech Consultancy Devessence

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise provider of choice, today announced that it has partnered with Devessence, Inc. , a boutique global tech consultancy firm. Syncfusion® customers seeking a complete, end-to-end solution will now have access to Devessence's custom integration and development services using the Syncfusion® Essential Studio® suite.

“The Syncfusion® partnership with Devessence results from a 15-plus-year relationship and their decades of experience in the .NET ecosystem,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion®.“With their specialties in .NET, Angular, React, Azure, Blazor, and the entire Essential Studio® suite, Devessence is a perfect fit for our clients needing custom development work.”

Syncfusion® Essential Studio® is a software package that provides state-of-the-art solutions for individual developers, startups, and enterprises. It includes more than 1,800 components and frameworks for WinForms, WPF, ASP.NET (MVC, Core), UWP, WinUI, .NET MAUI, Xamarin, Flutter, Blazor, JavaScript, Angular, Vue, and React. Evolving from a single component in 2001, Essential Studio® was designed from the ground up to be customizable and optimized for high performance to simplify developers' work.

“I am proud of the relationship Devessence and Syncfusion® has had to date and am excited about the future of our continued partnership,” said Shaun Walker, founder of Devessence.“We are poised to support seamless integrations with Syncfusion®'s powerful features for our customers.”

Syncfusion® clients will also benefit from Devessence's experience with Oqtane , an open-source application framework designed to simplify the development of modern, interactive websites and web apps. To learn more about development using Oqtane, view the webinar recording for“Building Oqtane Modules with Syncfusion® Components for Blazor, featuring Shaun Walker .”

About Syncfusion ® , Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion® was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes-from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,800 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and East Africa, Syncfusion® prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

