Explore Opportunities For Organising Trade Fairs At State Level: Haryana Chief Secy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday directed the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH) to explore opportunities for organising trade fairs at the state level in collaboration with foreign countries with support from the of External Affairs (MEA).

These trade fairs will showcase the cuisine, culture, and products of the partner countries, alongside the products manufactured by the state's local industries.

Presiding over the 35th governing body meeting of the HTFA here, Joshi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, emphasised the need to boost local industries.

He directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan for organising district-level trade fairs to provide crucial platforms for local artisans and traders to market and sell their products.

Joshi also stressed the importance of utilising these events to promote various central and state government schemes, ensuring the public is made aware of their benefits. He instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the revenue generated, employment opportunities created and the footfall recorded at these trade fairs.

Commending the efforts of officials, Joshi congratulated the team for Haryana's remarkable performance at the recently concluded India International Trade Fair -- 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, where the state pavilion earned a bronze medal.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Planning) Anurag Rastogi; Principal Secretary, Haryana, (Industries and Commerce) D Suresh; Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, Shyamal Misra; Special Secretary, (Industries and Commerce) Yash Garg; Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, Vinay Pratap Singh; Additional Director (Administration) of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, Varsha Khangwal, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.