Critical Manufacturing Climbs Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 and Secures Prestigious Market Catalyst Award

(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) 16.12.2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a leader in advanced Execution Systems (MES) and a subsidiary of ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), has once again earned a place in Deloitte’s prestigious Technology Fast 50 Portugal ranking, climbing an impressive 15 positions to rank 29th among the country’s fastest-growing technology companies. This achievement reflects the Critical Manufacturing’s remarkable growth trajectory and commitment to delivering transformative MES solutions for high-tech industries.



Adding to this achievement, Critical Manufacturing received the Deloitte’s Market Catalyst Award, which recognizes the company’s exceptional impact within Portugal’s technology ecosystem. Based on rigorous financial criteria, the Market Catalyst highlights the company’s ability to generate Gross Value Added (GVA), sustain profitability through strong EBITDA margins, and create jobs over the past three years.



Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO and co-founder of Critical Manufacturing, commented: “That Deloitte has recognized our tremendous growth is truly an honor and receiving their Market Catalyst Award, which calls out the economic value we bring to region, is something of which we are especially proud. It is a testament to the clarity of our vision and the dedication and talents of our team.”



Critical Manufacturing’s advanced MES platform empowers manufacturers in industries such as semiconductors, electronics, medical devices and industrial equipment to enhance productivity, improve operational agility, and reduce production errors. The solution delivers real-time visibility, seamless integration with enterprise systems, and actionable insights, enabling businesses to stay agile and adapt to the rapidly evolving demands of complex production environments.



Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Portugal program ranks companies based on revenue growth, spotlighting those that demonstrate outstanding growth, resilience and innovation. By enabling manufacturers in high-tech industries to optimize operations, enhance agility, and respond to the dynamic challenges of modern manufacturing, Critical Manufacturing continues to lead the charge in digital transformation and Industry 4.0 readiness.



For more information about Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program, visit Deloitte Fast 50.



About ASMPT



ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.



ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at



Media contact:

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

...



MENAFN17122024007671016499ID1109002457