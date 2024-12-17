Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Prospects For Development Of Military Coop

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 17, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, met with a delegation from the Turkish Land Forces Command led by Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ, who was visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The noted that the Turkish delegation first visited the Alley of Honor to pay respects to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial, laying wreaths and flowers to honor their memory.

During the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the successful military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, based on strong ties of friendship and brotherhood, the Chief of the General Staff discussed the significant contributions this alliance has made to the military development of both nations and emphasized the importance of further enhancing these relations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ noted the high level of military relations aimed at expanding mutual exchange of experiences between the two countries. He also underscored the importance of joint exercises that demonstrate Azerbaijan as a crucial partner for Turkiye.

The meeting included detailed discussions on regional security, prospects for further military cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

Later, the Turkish delegation met with Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay, Advisor to the Minister of Defense. They exchanged views on the positive outcomes of adopting the Turkish Armed Forces model within the Azerbaijani Army and discussed other pertinent matters.

The Turkish delegation concluded their visit by touring the Central Command Post, familiarizing themselves with the facilities and conditions.