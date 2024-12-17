Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Prospects For Development Of Military Coop
12/17/2024 8:09:45 AM
On December 17, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy
Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the
Azerbaijani Army, met with a delegation from the Turkish Land
Forces Command led by Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ, who was
visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Ministry noted that the Turkish delegation first visited the
Alley of Honor to pay respects to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev
and renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva. They
also visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs'
Memorial, laying wreaths and flowers to honor their memory.
During the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijani
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev welcomed the guests and
expressed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan.
Highlighting the successful military cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Turkiye, based on strong ties of friendship and
brotherhood, the Chief of the General Staff discussed the
significant contributions this alliance has made to the military
development of both nations and emphasized the importance of
further enhancing these relations.
Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Lieutenant
General Tuncay Altuğ noted the high level of military relations
aimed at expanding mutual exchange of experiences between the two
countries. He also underscored the importance of joint exercises
that demonstrate Azerbaijan as a crucial partner for Turkiye.
The meeting included detailed discussions on regional security,
prospects for further military cooperation, and other issues of
mutual interest.
Later, the Turkish delegation met with Colonel General Bakhtiyar
Ersay, Advisor to the Minister of Defense. They exchanged views on
the positive outcomes of adopting the Turkish Armed Forces model
within the Azerbaijani Army and discussed other pertinent
matters.
The Turkish delegation concluded their visit by touring the
Central Command Post, familiarizing themselves with the facilities
and conditions.
