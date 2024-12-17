Azerbaijan's Civil Society Appeals To UNESCO To Protect Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's civil society representatives have addressed an
Open Letter to Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.
Azernews present the letter:
“Dear Director General,
We are writing to express our deep concern and to call for
action against the systematic policy implemented by Armenia, which
deliberately destroys cultural property and erase the historical
and cultural roots of Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia. These
measures have resulted in the intentional destruction of
Azerbaijani tangible and intangible cultural heritage, targeting
the enduring traces of the Azerbaijani people who lived in these
territories for centuries.
Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Western Zangazur, Gafan,
Iravan, Goycha, Nuvadi, Vedi and in other places has been
deliberately destroyed and misappropriated as part of the policy
pursued by Armenia. Among the many examples, the Damirbulag Mosque
in Iravan was bulldozed in the early 1990s during the conflict, and
the sixteenth-century Sardar Mosque was destroyed in several
stages. The Gala Mosque, Shah Abbas Mosque, Tapabashi Mosque, Zal
Khan Mosque, Sartib Khan Mosque, Haji Novruzali Bey Mosque, Haji
Jafar Bey Mosque, Rajab Pasha Mosque, Mohammad Sartib Khan Mosque,
Haji Inam Mosque, and more than 300 other religious and cultural
heritage sites in Armenia have suffered the same fate.
Additionally, more than 500 Azerbaijani cemeteries in Armenia,
such as Aghadada, Ashaghi Shorja, Gullubulagh, and Saral, have been
desecrated and destroyed. The tomb of the great Azerbaijani poet
Ashig Alasgar, a prominent figure representing Azerbaijan's
intangible cultural heritage, was also destroyed.
This widespread campaign extends beyond physical destruction, as
the historical names of Azerbaijani villages have been completely
changed, with ancient toponyms replaced by Armenian ones.
Furthermore, Armenia's actions against Azerbaijani heritage include
the misappropriation and alteration of cultural heritage sites. The
only surviving mosque in Armenia, the Blue Mosque in Iravan, is
falsely represented as a 'Persian mosque'. In reality, the mosque
was built by Azerbaijanis and, for centuries, was attended by
them.
As more than 100 Azerbaijani scientists and public figures
warned in an appeal to UNESCO in 2022 that the Tapabashi quarter in
Iravan - the only remaining part of the historical old town is now
under threat of total annihilation. Armenia continues to demolish
the last remaining traces of Azerbaijani culture through the
so-called "reconstruction" project in the historically Azerbaijani
Tapabashi quarter.
Dear Director General,
For years, Azerbaijani NGOs, diaspora have appealed to UNESCO to
react and to condemn the deliberate state policy of annihilation of
the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in Armenia. Azerbaijani
civil society strongly believes that UNESCO involvement is urgently
needed to stop the systematic policy of one of its Member States
aimed at intentionally destroying cultural property and denying the
historical and cultural roots of cultural heritage belonging to the
Azerbaijani people. We expect a principled and consistent approach
from the Organization in defending the principles and values it
stands for.
In light of the above, we – the representatives of Azerbaijani
NGOs once again request UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission to
Armenia to monitor and to document the state of Azerbaijani
cultural heritage there and to demand Armenia to comply with its
international obligations to protect Azerbaijani cultural heritage
stemming from various international conventions, in particular
UNESCO ones.
Signed by:
Fuad Mammadov - "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association
Aziz Alakbarli – Western Azerbaijan Community
Fariz Khalilli – "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of
Cultural Heritage
Narmina Aghayeva - "Promotion of Iravan Cultural Heritage"
Public Union
Haji Abdulla - "Zangezur" Societies Public Union
Umud Rahimoghlu - International Eurasia Press Fund
Novella Jafarova - D. Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights
Society
Saadat Bananyarli - "Azerbaijan National Unit of the
International Human Rights Society" Public Union
Saltanat Gojamanli - "Protection of Human Rights and Legality"
Public Union
Mubariz Asgarov - "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion of
National Values
Zaur Ibrahimli - "Prioritet" Social Economic Research Center
Public Union
Shahla Naghiyeva -“Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public
Union
Sheyda Allahverdiyeva – "ICOMOS Azerbaijan" Public Union
Gamar Baghirova - Jafar Jabbarli Public Association for the
Development of Culture, Science and Education
Ulviyya Babirova - "Culture Volunteers" Public Union
Turkay Gasimzada - Association for the Protection of
Azerbaijan's Cultural Heritage and Support for Tourism
Esmira Fuad - Eternal Turan Book Fund
Azer Allahveranov – "Eurasia Migration Initiatives Platform"
Public Union
Sevda Tahirli - Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation
Shahin Gadirov - "Zirva" Culture and Art Public Union
Farida Mirishova- "Iz" Culture Development and Support Public
Union
Samad Vakilov - "Muvakkil Law Center" Public Union.”
