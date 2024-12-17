Comprehensive Analysis Of The Cybersecurity Certification Market, 2024-2030: A Forecasted $8.03 Billion Industry

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Certification Market by Certification Category (Cloud Security, Information Security, AI Certifications), Target User (Individual Professionals and Enterprises), Delivery Mode (Online and in-Person) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CyberSecurity Certification market size is projected to grow from USD 3.98 billion in 2024 to USD 8.03 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The Government regulations in the form of the EU Cybersecurity Act, GDPR, and CMMC are forcing the demand for certification for greater compliance and security practice. The increase in cloud computing, IoT, and remote work exposed new vulnerabilities to organisations, making the demand for experts urgent. A global shortage of more than 3.5 million cybersecurity experts underscores the essential role of certification in addressing this gap. Emerging technologies in AI, ML, and blockchain complicates threats; therefore, specialized certifications are required. Sectors such as finance and healthcare require tailor-made certifications complying with compliance standards, driving the demand for cybersecurity certification services.

The report comprehensively segments the Cybersecurity Certification Market. It provides forecasts regarding its size across various dimensions.

SGS (Switzerland), DEKRA (Germany), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), DNV GL (Norway), TUV SUD (Germany), UL Solutions (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), TUV NORD (Germany), Element (UK), Keysight (US), BSI (UK), TUV Rheinland (Germany), EY Certifypoint (Netherlands), A-Lign (Florida), HITRUST (US), Schellman (US), Coalfire Certification (US), DQS (Germany), Control Case (US), ISC2 (US), Infosec Train (India), EXIDA (US), ISASecure (US), ISACA (US), and CompTIA (US) are some of the key players in the Cybersecurity Certification market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Cybersecurity Certification Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

By Offering Segment, the Certification Services will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

The Certification Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR driven by escalating cyber threats, workforce skill gaps, and regulatory demands. Organizations are focusing on certifications to secure sensitive data and systems, adhere to frameworks such as NIST, and regulations such as the GDPR, and address emerging technologies like IoT and AI. Industry-specific certifications address different considerations, thereby making it more attractive and increasing the sector's growth. As such, certification services are of paramount importance in market expansion since regulatory norms face continuous updates.

By Certification Category Segment, the Information Security Certification segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The Information Security Certifications are facing high demand due to cyber threats, need for securing data, adhering to compliance, regulatory demands, and emerging technologies. Certifications ensure that security practices are being followed and there is adherence to a very significant framework like GDPR or HIPAA, thereby driving demand in the market. Organizations seek certifications to standardize cybersecurity practices and establish increased credibility and to meet industry-specific demands in cloud security and healthcare security. Reputable bodies such as ISC2 and ISACA help build the integrity of a certification, fuel individual career growth, and increase organizational credibility. Certification such as CISSP and CompTIA Security+ tend to improve employability, so becoming certified is important in addressing emergent security issues.

By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest-growing regions for the cybersecurity certification market, driven by rapid digital transformation, growing cyber threats, regulatory compliance, and increased investment in cybersecurity. With increasing internet and mobile usage and technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and 5G, exposure to cyber risks is increasing; thus, strong security requires certifications. With a number of threat types in the region-state-sponsored attacks and sophisticated organized cybercrime-it is important to have an effective, trained, and certified workforce. A strict regulatory and government mandate drives certification demand to meet requirements for compliance and credibility. Moreover, national initiatives and investments in cybersecurity infrastructure further establish Asia Pacific as a strategic market for protecting digital assets.

Key Attributes