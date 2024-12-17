Walrus Pump Announces Financial And Operating Results For Three Quarters Of FY2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Steady Dual Growth in Domestic and International Sales: Walrus Pump Driving Upgrades

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading pump brand Walrus Pump (TPEX: 6982) recently hosted its pre-listing performance presentation in November. The company offers a wide range of pump solutions, catering to needs from household water and agricultural irrigation to advanced industrial processes. Its core products serve both daily life and industrial applications, not only meeting consumer needs but also supporting high-tech uses such as data centers and fast charging station cooling. Through technological innovation and strategic market positioning, Walrus Pump has firmly established itself as the leader in Taiwan's water pump market.

For the first three quarters of FY2024, the company recorded cumulative revenue of NT$1.227 billion, marking a 15.63% year-on-year growth. Cumulative revenue from January to October reached NT$1.341 billion, reflecting a 16.04% year-on-year growth, demonstrating impressive operational performance.

Walrus Pump operates two major production bases in Taiwan: the Sanzhi Plant in New Taipei and the Luzhu Zhengyi Plant in Kaohsiung. Its newly constructed Global Plant in Kaohsiung is expected to receive usage permits and commence small-scale production in the second half of FY2025. In China, the Suzhou Walrus Plant serves as a key hub for the domestic and ASEAN markets.

On the technical development front, Walrus Pump has established a pump and motor laboratory, the only such facility in Taiwan certified by both TAF and TUV. This laboratory integrates client needs into testing and product development systems, optimizing pump head, flow rate, and motor performance. Its clients span Europe, the Americas, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, with plans to expand into emerging markets like Indonesia, Philippines and India. Currently, its sales ratio is 70% domestic and 30% international.

In Taiwan, the annual pump demand is approximately NT$13 billion, with domestically produced pumps accounting for a proportion of about NT$5 billion, while imported pumps represent a proportion of NT$8 billion. Compared to the high cost of imported pumps, Walrus Pump's competitive edge in cost and quality has made it the top choice for many domestic enterprises. In terms of international market deployment, it is expanding its operational points to further enhance the company's performance.

