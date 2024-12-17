New B2B Digital Marketing PR SEO System Transforms Court Reporting Firm From Traditional To Trendsetter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recharge Connections, Influence, and Business with CoryWest Media

Circle City Reporting Indiana Court Reporters

Barbara Rozgonyi is a Creative Marketing Speaker Influencer Podcast Show Host

From traditional to trendsetter B2B Court Reporting firm evolves with CoryWest Media's new B2B digital marketing PR SEO strategy, with rapid rebranding results.

- Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest MediaCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy businesses often face a critical challenge: adapt to the digital age or risk irrelevance. For Circle City Reporting, a 39-year institution in Indianapolis's legal community, the solution came from a strategic partnership with digital marketing PR visionary Barbara Rozgonyi , CEO of CoryWest Media .“Circle City Reporting's transformation isn't just a story of modernization-it's a roadmap for how legacy brands can thrive in today's fast-changing digital world,” said Rozgonyi.“Our mission was to honor their rich history while positioning them as leaders in their field.”Using CoryWest Media's proprietary CPR (Challenge, Process, Results) methodology, the team crafted a comprehensive digital strategy that delivered outstanding results:~ A Modern, Mobile-Optimized Website: Seamless design and functionality for an exceptional user experience.~ Custom Visual Storytelling: Professional photography, including team portraits and warm touches like office mascots Barkley and Baxter, captured the brand's personality.~ Enhanced Digital Presence: Optimized LinkedIn and directory profiles to boost discoverability.~ Impactful Trade Show Materials: Redesigns aligned with the brand's updated identity, ensuring a standout presence at events.Results That Speak Volumes~ #1 Google News Ranking: Outperformed millions of articles to dominate industry headlines.~ Centralized Brand Resource Center: Streamlined assets for cohesive and efficient marketing.~ Unified Messaging Strategy: Consistent, client-focused narratives drive engagement and trust.Circle City Reporting's transformation coincided with its relocation to the prestigious Landmark Center in Indianapolis. Rozgonyi's team leveraged this move to amplify visibility and enhance connections with both new and loyal clients.“Barbara made marketing simple for us, even though it's not a simple task,” said Rita Pratt, President of Circle City Reporting.“Her ability to take complex concepts and break them down for non-marketers is invaluable.”About CoryWest MediaFounded by Barbara Rozgonyi, CoryWest Media empowers businesses to excel in the digital age. With expertise in AI-driven, ChatGPT, SEO, AI PR, social media, digital marketing, and innovative CPR methodology, the agency transforms brands into industry leaders while preserving and honoring their unique identities.About Circle City Reporting Indiana Court ReportersSince 1984, Circle City Reporting has set the standard for excellence in court reporting and litigation services. Now based at the Landmark Center, their digital transformation reflects a commitment to combining traditional expertise with modern innovation.Keywordsdigital transformation, B2B marketing, AI PR, Indiana court reporting, brand modernization, CoryWest Media, Barbara Rozgonyi, SEO, legal marketing, CPR methodology, B2B digital marketing

Jean Turner

CoryWest Media

+1 630-207-7530

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.