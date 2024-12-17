Senior US representatives call for quick reaction over mystery drones

(MENAFN) Senior US officials are urging for more authority and advanced technology to address the growing number of unidentified drones spotted along the East Coast. Unmanned aircraft have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, leading to concerns about their proliferation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced frustration over the lack of information and called for enhanced tracking systems, such as those developed by Robin Radar Systems. He also advocated for a bill allowing state and local authorities to use counter-drone technology, currently restricted to federal use.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul echoed these concerns, calling for more federal resources and backing legislation to expand federal authority over drone responses. Senior FBI and Department of Justice officials also supported the proposal, emphasizing the need for swift action. While DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reassured the public that the drones did not pose an immediate threat, he stressed the need for expanded authorities as current powers are set to expire.

