Duke Of Edinburgh In Kuwait On Official Visit
KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- British Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait, Tuesday, on an official visit to the country.
Upon arrival, Prince Edward was received by the head of the honorary mission and Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (end)
