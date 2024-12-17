Duke Of Edinburgh In Kuwait On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- British Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait, Tuesday, on an official visit to the country. Upon arrival, Prince Edward was received by the head of the honorary mission and of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak (end) tm

