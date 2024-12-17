Evo Morales Faces Arrest for Fathering Child with 15-Year-Old in 2016

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Evo Morales, Bolivia's ex-president, finds himself at the center of a storm. The Bolivian Public Prosecutor's Office has called for his arrest on charges of statutory rape. This development stems from claims that Morales fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl in 2016 while still in office.



The case has taken on additional complexity. Prosecutors have labeled it as human trafficking, suggesting the minor's parents may have consented in exchange for favors. Morales firmly denies these accusations, maintaining his innocence in the face of mounting pressure.



This investigation began with a police intelligence report on September 25th. Sandra Gutierrez, a prosecutor in Tarija, initially issued an arrest warrant for Morales. However, a judge blocked this action and removed Gutierrez from the case, citing procedural errors.







Bolivia's Attorney General, Juan Lanchipa, has since formed a specialized commission to handle the case. This team includes prosecutors with expertise in gender-related crimes, underscoring the gravity of the allegations.



Morales views these legal actions as political persecutio . He currently faces a ban from running in future elections and is at odds with his party's current leader, President Luis Arce. This conflict within the Movement for Socialism (MAS party adds another layer to the unfolding drama.

The former president's legal troubles extend beyond Bolivia's borders. In Argentina, where Morales sought political refuge from 2019 to 2020, he faces accusations of sexual abuse and human trafficking. These claims come from Angélica Ponce, a former ally.



Ponce alleges that during his time in Argentina, Morales lived with four young women who acted as his secretaries. She also claims he spoke of receiving girls as gifts in exchange for political favors in Bolivia. These allegations paint a disturbing picture of potential abuse of power.



As this story unfolds, it raises questions about accountability in politics and the protection of minors. The coming days will likely bring more developments in this complex and troubling case.

