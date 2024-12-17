Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2030, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis of the Robotic Pool Cleaner segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunity.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotic pool cleaner market generated $740.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Report Sample PDF:Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. Moreover, high expenditure on leisure activities including swimming and trips led to increase in the demand for robotic pool cleaners in residential and commercial applications. This is owing to its easy installation and minimal maintenance costs, which presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):The report offers detailed segmentation of the global robotic pool cleaner market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region.Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hotels segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the specialty electronics stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.Enquire before buying:Leading players of the global robotic pool cleaner market analyzed in the research includeAquatron Robotic TechnologyHangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. LtdiRobot CorporationKOKIDOMariner 3S AGMaytronicsMilagrow HumanTechPentairPolarisZodiac Pool SystemsSimilar Reports :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

