HBKU Press Conducts Exclusive Interview with His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani in Honor of Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani discussed the miracle of Qatar in his book Qatar Through My Eyes: History, People, and Sovereigns with publisher Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press). His book contains the all-encompassing history of Qatar through the ages, highlighting its remarkable development as it transitioned from its desert and pearl diving heritage to the era of oil and gas, and further on to its economic diversification and expansion toward a knowledge-based economy. The book celebrates Qatar’s milestones and achievements, chronicling its journey as it became the formidable regional and international power it is today while maintaining its status as one of the safest countries in the world. HE Sheikh Faisal credits this inspiring transformation to the visionary leadership, strong governance, and the Qatari people. The full interview is available to watch now across all HBKU Press social media channels.







