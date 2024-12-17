Plein Sport City Rush 2024 Watches Collection - Drop 4

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experience the dynamic rhythm of city living with the City Rush timepiece. Designed to capture the spirit of metropolitan vitality, this watch effortlessly combines style and practicality. At its core, the City Rush features a round case with silicone top ring proudly displaying the iconic PLEIN logo, an emblem of dynamic urban culture. Positioned strategically at the 6 o'clock mark, a convenient date window ensures you stay on track amidst the hustle and bustle of city living. A striking 3D Tiger head embossed on the strap commands attention, infusing your everyday attire with an eye-catching detail that truly sets this timepiece apart. Meanwhile, the innovative blend of materials in the bracelet guarantees not only a snug and comfortable fit but also enduring durability, capable of withstanding the rigors of urban exploration. Elevate your wristwear collection with the City Rush and make a powerful statement wherever you go. The PLEIN SPORT City Rush is available for purchase from September online and at authorized retailers.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION Case: 45 mm Movement: Citizen MIYOTA 2315 3h quartz movement Dial: Black with tiger head in the center and date window at 6h Strap: Black silicone strap with 3D Tiger head and Plein Sport logo or IP Rose Gold bracelet with black silicone insert Water Resistance: 50 meters



