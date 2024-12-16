Orbotic Systems To Manufacture Two Generation 2 D3 Deorbit Devices For Gran Systems' Satellite Fleet Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orbotic Systems, a leader in space debris mitigation technologies, is pleased to announce the commencement of two, second generation D3 Deorbit Devices for Gran Systems' upcoming satellite and missions. This initiative marks the continuation of a series of integrations aimed at equipping Gran Systems' planned mass-manufactured pre-launch satellite platforms with advanced deorbit capabilities.This development builds upon the strategic partnership established between Orbotic Systems and Gran Systems in August 2024, which focuses on enhancing space sustainability by successfully integrating the D3 device into Gran Systems' satellite platforms. The D3 device is engineered to comply with the FCC's 5-year deorbit rule, ensuring that satellites are responsibly removed from orbit post-mission, thereby reducing space debris and preserving the orbital environment."Initiating the production of these two Generation 2 D3 units signifies a pivotal advancement in our collaboration with Gran Systems," said Erik Long, CEO of Orbotic Systems. "This step not only reinforces our commitment to space sustainability but also exemplifies the tangible progress we are making towards safer and more responsible satellite operations."Gran Systems, based in Taiwan and Texas, is a prominent satellite manufacturer known for its innovative CubeSat platforms and satellite launch services. Gran Systems has the experience producing these subsystems and platforms, and has mass-produced more than 100 cubesat platforms, supporting space mission development activities. The integration of Orbotic Systems' D3 devices into their satellite fleet platforms underscores a mutual dedication to pioneering solutions that address the growing concern of space debris."Our partnership with Orbotic Systems is instrumental in advancing our mission to deploy satellites that adhere to the highest standards of operational responsibility," stated Kuang-Han Ke, CEO of Gran Systems. "Our D3 device's integration is a testament to our proactive approach of mitigating space debris at birth and ensuring the longevity of space activities. As humanity increases space activities, we aim to support the regulatory implementation and the subsequent commercial ramp up with flight heritage and production scale. Together we are the space sustainability solution providers for the space industry."The collaboration between Orbotic Systems and Gran Systems not only enhances the capabilities of both companies, but also sets a precedent for industry-wide adoption of sustainable practices in satellite operations. As the production of the initial D3 units progress, both companies anticipate strengthening their partnership further, to collectively contribute to a safer and more sustainable space environment.For more information about Orbotic Systems and their innovative deorbit technologies, please visit .For more information about Gran Systems, please visit gransystems.About Orbotic SystemsOrbotic Systems, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, specializes in developing cutting-edge solutions for space debris mitigation and satellite deorbiting. Founded in 2020, the company is dedicated to advancing human progress in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) through innovative technologies that ensure the sustainability and safety of space operations.About Gran SystemsGran Systems, based in Taiwan and Texas, designs, manufactures, and integrates advanced systems for the New Space industry. Offering satellite launch services, space experiments, and CubeSat technologies, Gran Systems is committed to transforming visionary ideas into reality and revolutionizing technology across various scales.

