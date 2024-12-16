Forte Unveils Open-Source Rules Engine To Support Safety And Economic Stability In Blockchain Development

(MENAFN- Chainwire) San Francisco, California, December 16th, 2024, Chainwire

Forte's Open Source Rules Engine Empowers Web3 Developers with Dynamic On-Chain Compliance and Economic Solutions for Launching and Managing Digital Assets.

Forte has officially unveiled and launched the Forte Rules Engine, an open-source solution for developers to build safe, on-chain environments and manage digital asset economies for web3 apps. With the Rules Engine, developers can define and enforce rules, establish transaction guardrails, manage compliance obligations, and mitigate the risks of volatility and bad actors – all while supporting long-term digital asset utility and economic health.

Fully compatible with all EVM chains and web3 wallets, the Rules Engine provides developers the on-chain technology they need to build a safe, sustainable economy that their communities trust. This innovative suite of solutions aims to support:

Safe Environments for Digital Assets

The Forte Rules Engine employs on-chain guardrails to implement protective layers and safeguards that help mitigate risk and manage digital asset markets. The technology streamlines compliance navigation by leveraging Forte's ecosystem of regulated partners to facilitate Know Your Customer (KYC) and Wallet protocols as well as sanctions enforcement, fostering responsible practices and building trust among users and communities. Through enhanced features such as Zero Knowledge (ZK) capabilities, developers can ensure privacy, verify identities, and assure transaction integrity.

Economic Stability

Developers will have access to a growing set of features designed to help launch, grow and scale a sustainable economy that their community can trust. This includes both templated and bespoke rulesets which can be designed to mitigate market volatility and manipulation, enforce token utility requirements, and effectively manage trading volume.

The on-chain rulesets are designed for seamless integration and equipped with third-party integration options, ready to meet developer needs from day one. They offer the flexibility to adapt and evolve alongside the project, ensuring scalability and stability.

About Forte

Forte provides open-source, on-chain solutions that foster safe environments and support healthy and stable digital asset economies. Our trust and privacy-preservation solutions empower developers to manage compliance risk, promote economic stability, and leverage instant liquidity. Developers can deploy flexible and adaptable blockchain solutions that evolve with their dynamic needs – fully compatible with all EVM chains and web3 wallets. Forte and its ecosystem partners are currently working with acclaimed developers to redefine the future of blockchain innovation.