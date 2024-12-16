NVBDC And The North Carolina Veterans Business Association Enjoy A Strong Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Tanya Jones, President, NC Veterans Business Association

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and the North Carolina Veterans Business Association (NC VetBiz) continue to move the needle forward sharing a commitment to supporting veteran and military spouse-owned businesses and advancing opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs across North Carolina.NC VetBiz was created to address the unique challenges faced by veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs in North Carolina. Through education, networking opportunities, advocacy, and business development support, the organization empowers veteran-owned businesses to succeed. By joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force, NC VetBiz is furthering its mission and increasing its reach within the veteran business community.“Our partnership with the NVBDC MVO Task Force aligns perfectly with NC VetBiz's mission to empower, educate, and connect veteran and military spouse-owned businesses,” said Dr. Tanya Jones, President of NC VetBiz.“This partnership amplifies our voice as advocates for the veteran business community in North Carolina and beyond. Together, we're creating a robust ecosystem that nurtures the unique talents and experiences of our military-connected entrepreneurs, contributing to economic growth and veteran employment.”NC VetBiz offers a variety of resources to support veterans and their spouses, including mentorship programs, business development workshops, and networking events. NC VetBiz's annual Procurement Summit connects veteran-owned businesses with corporate buyers, while their regional structure increases accessibility for entrepreneurs across the state. One of their notable initiatives, the cybersecurity scholarship program, has already distributed nearly 30% of its available scholarships, helping veterans transition into high-demand tech careers.The inclusion of NC VetBiz in the NVBDC MVO Task Force strengthens both organizations' ability to advocate for veteran entrepreneurs and provide resources that help military-connected businesses thrive. Through regular collaboration and knowledge-sharing, NC VetBiz is bringing more opportunities for veteran business success.For more information about the North Carolina Veterans Business Association, visit ncvetbiz.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at .About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at .Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

