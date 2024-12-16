The Lumistella Company's The Elf On The Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition Dominates Publisher's Weekly Bestseller Lists With 4 Titles In The Top 10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Beloved Holiday Classic Secures Four of Top 10 Spots, Including No. 1 on "Top Children's Picture Books" List; Also Debuts at No. 4 on "Top Ten Overall" List

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Lumistella Company , the company behind The Elf on the Shelf® SantaverseTM, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus, is thrilled to share that The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition

has earned spots on two of Publisher's Weekly prestigious bestseller lists for the week of December 9th.

The book, with four available versions, is ranked number one on the "Top Children's Picture Books" list, a position it has held every December since 2009. The other three versions of the book achieved spots two, eight and 10 this year, ahead of classic Christmas favorites like Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition also ranks number four on the "Top Ten Overall" list.

"It's truly special to see The Elf on the Shelf celebrated on two major bestsellers' lists. This milestone highlights how families across the world are embracing and spreading the joy of Christmas through this beloved tradition," said Chanda Bell, co-author of the acclaimed book and co-founder and co-CEO of The Lumistella Company. "What makes this year even more remarkable is the debut of the Scout Elf girl version of the boxset at number one for the first time – a testament to how this cherished holiday experience continues to grow, year after year."

Publisher's Weekly is one of the most prestigious book lists in the industry, catering not only to consumers but also to publishers, booksellers, librarians, literary agents, authors, and the media. With over 9,000 reviews published annually, earning a spot on this list is no small achievement.

With Christmas just around the corner and the 20th anniversary of The Elf on the Shelf coming in 2025, The Lumistella Company is delighted to see this cherished tradition continue to resonate across generations.

For more information, please visit

and .

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the company behind The Elf on the Shelf® SantaverseTM, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 26 countries, on 5 continents with 90+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit .

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lumistella Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED