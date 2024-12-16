New Advances In Quantum Chips Accelerate Market Growth And Cybersecurity Demand

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER – USA News Group News Commentary – Quantum computing is rapidly shifting from concept to reality , propelled by another major breakthrough. As this transformative advances, the horizon of software innovation grows closer . Yet, the emergence of the new Willow Chip has sparked a critical challenge: the need for urgent migration to post-quantum cryptography . Traditional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable to the power of quantum computers. Behind the scenes, a group of forward-thinking tech developers is leading the charge in quantum problem-solving and cybersecurity, with recent progress coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO).

The article continued: Experts suggest that the Google Willow Chip significantly accelerates quantum computing's time to market . A report by Verified Market Resea rch forecasts the Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Market to reach US$55.22 billion by 2031, expanding at a 38% CAGR. Similarly, analysts at S&S Insider predict the Cloud Encryption Market will hit US$42.5 billion by 2032, with a 30.1% CAGR, highlighting growing opportunities for innovation and security in the quantum era.

Scope Technologies Corp. Signs First Majestic Silver Corp. as Enterprise Client for their Quantum-resistant Encryption and Decentralized Data Vault Solutions

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) , a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning (ML), today announced

that First Majestic Silver Corp . has signed as an enterprise client for Scope's round-trip encrypted, immutable decentralized data storage and quantum-resilient security solutions.

“As we enter an age where quantum computing advancements, like Google's recent progress with their Willow project, accelerate the urgency for businesses to adopt quantum-resistant encryption and storage, companies must act decisively to future-proof their critical data,” said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies .“ First Majestic's decision to utilize our quantum resistant encryption and data vault services underscores the growing recognition of the need for proactive measures in the face of rapidly evolving technology.”

As part of Scope Technologies' comprehensive engagement process, First Majestic Silver Corp . underwent a custom Proof of Concept process, specifically designed to meet their stringent performance and security standards. This process included Scope's Quantum Preparedness Assessment, a rigorous evaluation of potential data vulnerabilities in a future quantum computing landscape. By addressing both present and anticipated risks, the assessment ensures that Scope's solutions integrate seamlessly with First Majestic's IT infrastructure while aligning with future-proofed quantum-resilient standards. This level of security reinforces data integrity across all stages of technological evolution, allowing Scope's enterprise clients to operate with confidence in a rapidly advancing digital era.

“Our solutions are designed to withstand both classical and quantum-level threats, ensuring the highest standards of encryption, immutability, and decentralization,” said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies .“We're proud to engage with First Majestic and support their commitment to quantum-resilient data protection.”

The engagement represents a significant validation of Scope's technology. Scope encourages businesses across industries to reach out for a discovery call-either directly to James Young at [email protected] or via the Contact Us page. Scope aims to bring this next-generation security to all businesses, ensuring protection against both today's threat vectors and those emerging in the quantum future.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, along with Quantum Machines , the leading provider of processor-based quantum controllers, recently announced the successful application of AI to automate the calibration of a quantum computer. The work was completed as part of the“AI for Quantum Calibration Challengethat was jointly issued by Rigetti and Quantum Machines and hosted at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC) .

Two companies, Quantum Elements and Qruise , automated the calibration of a 9-qubit Rigetti NoveraTM quantum processor using Quantum Machines' OPX1000 control system and NVIDIA DGX Quantum, demonstrating the power of AI in streamlining quantum computer setup. By achieving up to 99.9% single-qubit fidelity and simultaneously tuning all nine qubits, they showcased a faster, scalable solution to one of quantum computing's biggest challenges: managing the increasingly complex calibration needs as systems grow to thousands of qubits.

“These results demonstrate the remarkable potential of AI-powered calibration tools in quantum computing,” said David Rivas, CTO at Rigetti Computing .“Using automated processes, both Qruise and Quantum Elements achieved performance levels matching our rigorous system specifications – work that can require weeks of manual tuning by a skilled engineering team. As we advance toward larger qubit counts, having validated that AI tools can reach our performance benchmarks is an exciting moment for the industry. This successful demonstration shows how automation accelerates quantum computer setup while maintaining the exacting standards required for quantum computation.”

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), a giant in computation, recently announced it is working with Google Quantum AI -a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL)-to accelerate the design of its next-generation quantum computing devices using simulations powered by the NVIDIA CUDA-QTM platform.

Google Quantum AI is using the hybrid quantum-classical computing platform and the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer to simulate the physics of its quantum processors. This will help overcome the current limitations of quantum computing hardware, which can only run a certain number of quantum operations before computations must cease, due to what researchers call“noise.”

“The development of commercially useful quantum computers is only possible if we can scale up quantum hardware while keeping noise in check,” said Guifre Vidal, research scientist from Google Quantum AI .“Using NVIDIA accelerated computing, we're exploring the noise implications of increasingly larger quantum chip designs.”

Understanding noise in quantum hardware requires complex simulations, which have historically been too costly to run. With the CUDA-Q platform and 1,024 NVIDIA H100 GPUs on the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer, Google can now perform large-scale quantum simulations faster and more affordably than ever before.

“AI supercomputing power will be helpful to quantum computing's success,” said Tim Costa, director of quantum and HPC at NVIDIA .“ Google's use of the CUDA-Q platform demonstrates the central role GPU-accelerated simulations have in advancing quantum computing to help solve real-world problems.”

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, recently announced the DXi9200, the latest generation of its highly successful, flagship DXi9000 Series hybrid (flash + dense disk) data protection appliances, designed for scalable, efficient backup and recovery services for large organizations. With the continuing threat of ransomware attacks, organizations need to take a comprehensive and proactive approach to secure their data and data copies, continuously validate recovery operations, and quickly recover in case of attack. As the industry's most scalable, feature-rich, and efficient data protection appliance, the DXi9200 meets these challenges head on.

"The DXi9200 is a powerful new solution for strengthening any organization's cyber resilience," says Sanam Mittal, Vice President, DXi . "Coupled with highly optimized data reduction, replication, and cloud tiering, plus all-inclusive software, capacity-on-demand licensing, and Flexible as-a-Service subscription service options, the DXi9200 dramatically lowers costs and increases IT efficiency. DXi9200 is the ideal choice for enterprise backup and recovery services, consolidation of offsite immutable copies for disaster recovery and long-term retention, and as the central hub of modern edge-core-cloud data protection fabrics."

