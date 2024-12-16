Scali Rasmussen Managing Shareholder Christian Scali Assumes Leadership Role In XLNC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that its Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been appointed to the Steering Committee of XLNC , a global alliance of independent, professional services firms.A visionary leader with a talent for fostering meaningful connections, Scali brings a unique combination of strategic thinking and business-minded leadership to this new role. As part of the Steering Committee, he will help identify innovative opportunities for collaboration among member firms to deliver exceptional value to clients worldwide.As the Founder and Managing Shareholder of Scali Rasmussen, Scali has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to guiding the firm's growth for more than a decade. His experience with XLNC and his ability to bridge relationships between diverse professionals make him exceptionally well-equipped to help lead XLNC into its next chapter.About XLNCXLNC is a global alliance of independent, high-quality professional services firms, including legal, accounting, and management consulting practices. Their mission is to provide members with the platform and resources to collaborate, innovate, and thrive in a competitive international market.About Scali RasmussenNamed one of California's“Most Admired Law Firms” by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Its standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

