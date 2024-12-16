CSC Strengthens Leadership In Funds And Capital Markets Division With Two Key Appointments

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--CSC, the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its newly combined Funds and Capital Markets (FCM) division, with the strategic appointments of John Hebert and Venkat Srinivasan.

The move follows CSC's announcement earlier this year that the Intertrust Group of November 2022 had been fully integrated and migrated to the CSC brand. CSC delivers unmatched client service, market-leading expertise, and global solutions consistently, through more than 8,000 dedicated employees, and with capabilities across more than 140 jurisdictions.

By combining CSC's existing Funds and Capital Markets businesses, which span five continents and a team of several thousand experts, the integration and new leadership will facilitate accelerated growth plans and enable a comprehensive and tailored service offering for fund managers, asset owners, lenders, and their advisors.

As part of the ambitious new plans for FCM, John Hebert will extend his leadership role to incorporate Funds, moving from executive vice president and president of Global Capital Markets (GCM) to become the executive vice president and president of the FCM division. In this role, he will provide overall direction and leadership for CSC's global offering, looking at how CSC's comprehensive suite of products and innovations can be tailored to support clients across multiple asset classes, structures, and geographies. In his previous role, Hebert served as president of CSC's Global Financial Markets business, overseeing a period of global expansion and dramatic growth that resulted in a 250% increase in capital markets and funds revenue over five years. He started his CSC career by co-leading the firm's corporate development activities, where he successfully closed several acquisitions. Prior to joining CSC, Hebert held senior roles in asset management and investment banking.

Venkat Srinivasan has been appointed global head of funds and enterprise capabilities where he will lead the service, operations, and technology development of CSC's funds business and deliver enhanced, centralized solutions that address the evolving needs of the funds industry. Srinivasan was formerly co-head of the funds business at Intertrust Group, focusing on private equity. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, nearly two decades of which have been dedicated to funds.

Rod Ward, president and CEO, CSC commented,“We are excited to welcome John and Venkat into their new roles as we continue to drive growth across our core markets. They have already demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities at CSC, and together will be invaluable in setting the strategic direction for our FCM business. As we streamline and expand the suite of FCM services we have in place to support our clients' increasingly complex needs, we do so with a focus on the long term. This year, CSC celebrated 125 years of business under common ownership, and that success is driven by our people-focused culture. Both John and Venkat foster that culture while embedding a growth mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that John and Venkat's contributions will drive significant value for our clients.”

About CSC

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We are the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 125 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink