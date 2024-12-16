EQS-News: AMADEUS FIRE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability

The Amadeus Fire Group donates to charity organisations again in 2024

The Amadeus Fire Group donates to charity organisations again in 2024 Frankfurt/Main / Berlin / Bonn / Wiesbaden, 16th December 2024 - The Amadeus Fire Group, together with the subsidiaries GFN, Comcave and Dr. Endriss Tax-College, remains committed to long-term social responsibility. The Group donates in the context of its annual Christmas donation, 16,000 euros to three selected organisations: 'Stiftung Bärenherz', 'Deutsche Krebshilfe' and 'Ärzte ohne Grenzen'. “It is important to us to make a sustainable contribution and support people in difficult life situations,” stated Robert von Wülfing, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amadeus Fire Group, welcoming the new donation campaign, in which the Group's employees have decided which organisations receive support.“Our donation this year intends to strengthen organisations that make an indispensable contribution in the areas of health and humanitarian aid.” The amount donated is split between the following three organisations: The Stiftung Bärenherz supports severely ill children and their families in children's hospices and offers them extensive care and support in difficult times. The Deutsche Krebshilfe has been committed to cancer research and supporting those affected for many years and makes a significant contribution to improving the chances of treatment and recovery. Ärzte ohne Grenzen provides humanitarian aid worldwide in crisis regions, especially in war and emergency zones, and provides medical care where it is most urgently needed. The Amadeus Fire Group's annual donation campaign underlines a long-term commitment to social responsibility that goes beyond corporate success and specifically supports projects that have a positive impact on the lives of a large number of people.



The Amadeus Fire Group has over 35 years of experience in the area of specialised personnel services for commercial and IT positions as well as for corresponding training programmes and has an excellent network in the local employment and training market throughout Germany. The Amadeus Fire Group accompanies and supports companies, employees and candidates with services through the targeted placement of skills. Further information on the donation recipients and the opportunity to make a contribution yourself can be found on the following websites:

Link to the ''Stiftung Bärenherz'' website

Link to the ''Deutsche Krebshilfe'' website Link to the ''Ärzte ohne Grenzen“ website

