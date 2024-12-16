Stephen Schweiger Joins Troutman Pepper As Partner In New York Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Experienced Finance Attorney Enhances Firm's Finance and Restructuring Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Schweiger , a prominent real estate finance attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's New York office as a partner in the firm's Finance and Restructuring Practice. He joins the firm from Goulston & Storrs.

Stephen Schweiger, partner, Troutman Pepper

"Stephen's arrival significantly bolsters our Real Estate Finance offerings in New York," said John Leonti, chair of Troutman Pepper's Regulatory and Finance Department. "His extensive experience in complex financing projects will enhance our ability to navigate and close sophisticated transactions. Stephen's addition strengthens our team's capacity to address the intricate needs of our clients in the real estate finance sector."

Schweiger is a seasoned real estate attorney with a focus on finance, representing financial

institutions in a variety of financing projects. His practice includes construction, mezzanine, and

permanent financing, as well as credit enhancement for the issuance of both taxable and tax-exempt bonds. Schweiger frequently represents agents in complex projects involving multiple

lenders and tiers of financing. His in-depth knowledge of New York lien law has been

instrumental in structuring and restructuring New York construction loans. Additionally,

Schweiger handles the workout and resolution of problematic loans on a national, local, and

regional level.

Schweiger earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law, and his A.B. from Stanford University.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper and contribute to the firm's growth in the finance and restructuring space," Schweiger said. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and leveraging our collective strengths to serve our clients better."

"Stephen's addition to the New York office underscores our commitment to expanding our capabilities in the financial epicenter of the United States," said Steven Khadavi, managing partner of the firm's New York office. "With his experience in real estate finance, Stephen will be a tremendous asset to our clients, particularly in the areas of construction and complex financing projects. Our attorneys in New York are well-positioned to provide top-tier legal services across a broad spectrum of industries, and Stephen's arrival further strengthens our ability to serve our clients' diverse needs."

Troutman Pepper's Financial Restructuring + Insolvency Practice Group provides clients with creative solutions in financial restructuring and insolvency matters that prioritize recovery or return on investment. The team's deep understanding of pre- and post-insolvency issues from every stakeholder's perspective enables the group to help clients prevent and prepare for financial crises and to serve as trusted advisors to effectively respond to financial distress.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with 1,100+ attorneys strategically located in more than 20 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at

Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord have agreed to combine effective January 1, 2025. With a deeper bench of more than 1,600 lawyers across 33 offices in the United States and Europe, the combined firm - Troutman Pepper Locke - will be better positioned to help clients solve complex legal challenges, while also broadening its reach into new industries and geographies at the frontlines of change.

