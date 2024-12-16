Qatar National Day Associated Activities For Communities Announced For Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Workers Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF) will be organizing two Mega Cultural Events for Communities on Wednesday, 18/12/2024 from 3 pm – 9 pm on the occasion of Qatar National Day Celebrations.

The first event will be conducted in the parking area of the at Asian town in Doha Industrial area, while the second event will take place at Ideal Indian School ground from 3 pm – 9 pm.

The event in Asian town will include musical concert by Asian band, gifts for the public through draw, safety and security awareness programs and film shows, traditional shows by community teams and cultural performances by school teams and free blood sugar checkup by private clinics.

The second event at Ideal Indian School that lasts until 9 pm from 3 pm comprises of musical concert by popular Asian singers, gift distribution for the public through draw, safety and security awareness programs and film shows, traditional shows by community teams and cultural performances by school students and free blood sugar check up by private medical centers.

“We are delighted to organize two mega cultural and entertainment events, first in Asian Town and second in Ideal Indian School for the communities on the occasion of Qatar's national day. We are keen to hold both events in a closer place to the workers of the companies and also in a safer environment, in order to provide them an opportunity to express their happiness and joy on the occasion of national day of Qatar, which they consider as their second home. We are very happy to invite the members of communities of different nationalities residing in different parts of Qatar and also the workers of the companies to come and enjoy the celebrations and cultural events we have arranged”, the executive director of Workers Support and Insurance Fund Khuloud Saif Al Kubaisi said in a statement to the media.

On Wednesday, 18/12/2024 from 3 pm to 7 pm, the BEDAR Initiative of Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program in association with Barwa, Waseef and WSIF will be organizing another event on the occasion of Qatar national day celebration in Al Khor Barwa Workers Recreation Complex at Industrial area in Al Khor.

The event is open for all in which the audience can witness musical concert by Asian orchestra band, national day parade by the workers of the BEDAR Initiative member companies, workers talent show, safety and security awareness programs and gifts for the public through draw.

In addition to the above 3 mega events, Barwa and Waseef will be organizing two national day associated events for the residents of the Argentine neighborhood, close to Wukair area and Barwa Al Baraha in Doha Industrial area on Wednesday, 18/12/2024 from 3 pm to 8 pm.