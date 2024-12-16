Passenger Vehicle Usage-Based Insurance Market - Growth Opportunities Analysis 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalization, Use, Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric Mobility, Post-pandemic Shifts and Innovative Usage-based Insurance Business Models are Driving Transformational Growth in the UBI Market

The global usage-based insurance (UBI) is experiencing a transformative shift, driven by the rapid adoption of connected technologies and data-driven insights. Traditional insurance models have struggled to keep pace with the evolving automotive landscape, where driver behavior and vehicle usage patterns are becoming more integral to risk assessment. UBI has emerged as a solution to this challenge, offering insurance models that prioritize personalization, transparency, and real-time data analytics.

The rise of telematics and technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of things (IoT) are enabling insurers to develop highly tailored programs that better align with individual driving habits.

Drawing on interviews with key stakeholders in the industry, this research uncovers growth opportunities and identifies challenges that market participants must navigate to stay competitive. The report provides actionable insights for companies looking to capitalize on the emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of the UBI market, offering a clear road map for success in this rapidly evolving sector.

Report Scope:

This analysis of the global UBI market for passenger vehicles:



examines the growth of UBI programs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, focusing on revenue potential and the number of active policies.

forecasts market development trends through 2030, offering insights into expected growth trajectories for UBI adoption.

identifies key market trends such as the shift towards integrated solutions, along with the increasing relevance of connected vehicle ecosystems.

profiles leading players in the UBI space, detailing their strategies and innovations that are shaping the market landscape. highlights the significance of partnerships between insurers, automakers, and telematics providers in offering enhanced services.

Company Coverage:



Allstate

Progressive

State Farm

Liberty Mutual

Allianz SE

AXA

Assicurazioni Generali

Unipoltech Solution Technology

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance

MAPFRE

Octo Telematics

Targa Telematics

CMT

IMS

CCC

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Verisk Analytics Zendrive

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Key Findings



UBI Penetration and Forecast Snapshot - Global

Regional Market Snapshot - NA

Regional Market Snapshot - Europe

Regional Market Snapshot - APAC

Regional Market Snapshot - South America

Regional Market Snapshot - the Middle East and Africa

UBI Portfolio and Technology Snapshot - Insurers

Portfolio Snapshot - TTPs/TSPs Key Strategic Partnerships and Recent Initiatives in the UBI Space

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Automotive UBI Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive UBI Industry

Ecosystem in the Automotive UBI Market



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Market Definition

Distribution Channels

Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the Global Automotive UBI Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

UBI Policy Forecast by Region

UBI Pricing Trends Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator in UBI - Current State and Future Road Map



Evolution of Automotive UBI

UBI - Hardware Variations

Automotive UBI Business Models

UBI Pricing Model Analysis

Parameters in the Automotive Insurance Sector

Connected Cars - New Parameters

Major Trends Impacting Automotive UBI

CASE Impact

Connectivity Enabler for UBI and New Use Cases

Connectivity Improving Automotive Insurance Underwriting

UBI Services - Leveraging IoT and New Technologies Future Roadmap

Growth Generator North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast

UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast

UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator APAC



Growth Metrics

Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast

UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator South America



Growth Metrics

Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast

UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Middle East and Africa



Growth Metrics

Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast

UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Insurers Profiling



Allstate

Progressive

State Farm

Liberty Mutual

Allianz SE

AXA

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Generali Group)

Unipoltech Solution Technology (Unipol Sai)

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.) MAPFRE

Technology Services Provider Profiles



Octo Telematics

Targa Telematics

CMT (Cambridge Mobile Telematics)

IMS

CCC

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Verisk Analytics Zendrive

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding into Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships with OEMs and Technology Providers Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging AI, ML, and Blockchain

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

