Passenger Vehicle Usage-Based Insurance Market - Growth Opportunities Analysis 2024-2030

The global usage-based insurance (UBI) market is experiencing a transformative shift, driven by the rapid adoption of connected technologies and data-driven insights. Traditional insurance models have struggled to keep pace with the evolving automotive landscape, where driver behavior and vehicle usage patterns are becoming more integral to risk assessment. UBI has emerged as a solution to this challenge, offering insurance models that prioritize personalization, transparency, and real-time data analytics.
The rise of telematics and technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of things (IoT) are enabling insurers to develop highly tailored programs that better align with individual driving habits.
Drawing on interviews with key stakeholders in the industry, this research uncovers growth opportunities and identifies challenges that market participants must navigate to stay competitive. The report provides actionable insights for companies looking to capitalize on the emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of the UBI market, offering a clear road map for success in this rapidly evolving sector.
Report Scope:
This analysis of the global UBI market for passenger vehicles:
examines the growth of UBI programs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, focusing on revenue potential and the number of active policies. forecasts market development trends through 2030, offering insights into expected growth trajectories for UBI adoption. identifies key market trends such as the shift towards integrated solutions, along with the increasing relevance of connected vehicle ecosystems. profiles leading players in the UBI space, detailing their strategies and innovations that are shaping the market landscape. highlights the significance of partnerships between insurers, automakers, and telematics providers in offering enhanced services.
Company Coverage:
Allstate Progressive State Farm Liberty Mutual Allianz SE AXA Assicurazioni Generali Unipoltech Solution Technology Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance MAPFRE Octo Telematics Targa Telematics CMT IMS CCC LexisNexis Risk Solutions Verisk Analytics Zendrive
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Key Findings
UBI Penetration and Forecast Snapshot - Global Regional Market Snapshot - NA Regional Market Snapshot - Europe Regional Market Snapshot - APAC Regional Market Snapshot - South America Regional Market Snapshot - the Middle East and Africa UBI Portfolio and Technology Snapshot - Insurers Portfolio Snapshot - TTPs/TSPs Key Strategic Partnerships and Recent Initiatives in the UBI Space
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Automotive UBI Market
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive UBI Industry
Ecosystem in the Automotive UBI Market
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Regional Segmentation Market Definition Distribution Channels Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the Global Automotive UBI Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis UBI Policy Forecast by Region UBI Pricing Trends Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator in UBI - Current State and Future Road Map
Evolution of Automotive UBI UBI - Hardware Variations Automotive UBI Business Models UBI Pricing Model Analysis Parameters in the Automotive Insurance Sector Connected Cars - New Parameters Major Trends Impacting Automotive UBI CASE Impact Connectivity Enabler for UBI and New Use Cases Connectivity Improving Automotive Insurance Underwriting UBI Services - Leveraging IoT and New Technologies Future Roadmap
Growth Generator North America
Growth Metrics Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Europe
Growth Metrics Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator South America
Growth Metrics Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Middle East and Africa
Growth Metrics Revenue and UBI Policy Forecast UBI Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis
Insurers Profiling
Allstate Progressive State Farm Liberty Mutual Allianz SE AXA Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Generali Group) Unipoltech Solution Technology (Unipol Sai) Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.) MAPFRE
Technology Services Provider Profiles
Octo Telematics Targa Telematics CMT (Cambridge Mobile Telematics) IMS CCC LexisNexis Risk Solutions Verisk Analytics Zendrive
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding into Emerging Markets Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships with OEMs and Technology Providers Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging AI, ML, and Blockchain
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
