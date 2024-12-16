Global Sexual Health Products Market Set For 9.6% Growth, Reaching $174.67 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sexual Products Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024

The Sexual Health Products Global Market is anticipated to grow from $110.43 billion in 2023 to $120.93 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. This robust growth can be attributed to heightened public awareness, improvements in healthcare access, advances in pharmaceutical research, and changing societal attitudes towards sexual health.

What Specific Factors Are Driving These Projections On Market Size And Growth?

The trends witnessed in the historic period leading to this solid growth involved increased public awareness about sexual health matters, improved access to healthcare services, advances in pharmaceutical research, and changing societal attitudes towards sexual health. Additionally, the emergence of targeted therapies also influenced this positive trend towards market growth.

How Do Predictions For The Future Look?

Beyond 2024, the sexual health products market size is predicted to witness further substantial growth. It is projected to expand to $174.67 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to an increase in awareness about sexual health issues and an extension in access to healthcare services. Continued advancements in digital health solutions and a more significant focus on mental and emotional well-being also contribute to these optimistic projections.

Which Market Leaders And Emerging Trends Are Shaping This Sector?

Major firms operating in the sexual health products ecosystem include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., LELO Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises Inc., Karex Berhad, FUJI LATEX CO. LTD., and DKT International Inc. These key industry players, among others, are developing innovative product offerings to enhance user experiences and meet the consumer's growing demand for high-performance, discreet, comfortable products.

As a testament to their commitment to innovation, these industry leaders have jumped on the trend of graphene thinnest condoms. One such product, ONE Flex by ONE Condoms, offers 85% more body heat transfer compared to standard latex condoms. This unique hybrid product, combining graphene with natural rubber latex, offers enhanced sensation and comfort.

How Is The Sexual Health Products Market Segmented?

The sexual health products market report segments the market in the following ways:

1 By Type: Sex Toys, Condoms, Lubricants, Female Contraceptives OTC, Sexual Wellness Supplements OTC, Performance Enhancement Products, Intimate Hygiene Products, Other Types

2 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers

3 By Application: Woman, Man

Which Regions Are Dominating The Sexual Health Products Market?

North America held the largest market share in the sexual health products market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

