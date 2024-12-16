(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded Slovakia's President that territorial concessions to an aggressor during World War II“did not turn out well” nor did they bring peace.

This was stated by Ukraine's MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi in response to remarks made by the Slovak President suggesting Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to achieve peace, Ukrinform reports.

"The last time Slovak land was ceded to an aggressor - in the name of peace - it did not turn out well and did not bring peace to either the Slovaks or other nations," Tykhyi wrote.

As previously reported, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini suggested that Moscow and Kyiv need to sit down to negotiations, adding that Ukraine would likely need to make territorial concessions to achieve peace.