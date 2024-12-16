Gotcha Covered Opens New Center In Carmel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The leading window consultation franchise welcomes Vinay Iyer to growing list of franchise owners

Dec. 16, 2024

Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Carmel, its newest location in Indiana. The center is owned and operated by Vinay Iyer.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to

Indiana in Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Indianapolis, and Zionsville by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of Carmel is owned and operated by Vinay Iyer.

"We're always looking to expand our reach into major metros, and the Carmel area is an ideal location for Gotcha Covered to serve the greater Indianapolis area," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "Vinay's proven track record in the home services space makes him a great fit for the brand."

With 25 years as a corporate executive in the automotive industry before transitioning to owning multiple home service businesses in Indianapolis, Iyer leverages his experience to run a successful franchise that makes a positive impact on the community.

"Franchising is one of the best ways towards business ownership while utilizing your skill set," said Iyer. "If you can do that and also help your local community, you are on the right track."

As the owner and operator of a Gotcha Covered franchise, Vinay aims to spark happiness for homeowners through their home design choices.

"I try to run my home services in a way that brings joy to homeowners by providing value," Iyer said. "And I look forward to helping customers love their home for many years to come through our window treatments at Gotcha Covered."

Vinay has called Indianapolis home for 23 years, and living in the area fuels his passion for motorsports. He also likes to spend time on the golf course in his free time.

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

