XDS, a leading bicycle brand in the Chinese market, is excited to announce its major in the prestigious UCI WorldTeam Astana. This historic move makes XDS solidifying the brand's ambitions to expand its footprint in the global cycling community. As part of this agreement, the team will be rebranded as the XDS Astana Team, marking a new era for both the team and the brand.

XDS ' Investment in the Astana Team

In a landmark investment, XDS has secured major strategic partner of the Astana team, one of the most storied names in professional cycling. Founded in 2006, the Astana team has achieved remarkable success, including multiple Grand Tour victories, podium finishes in iconic races such as the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a España, and nurturing some of cycling's most celebrated athletes, such as Alberto Contador,Vincenzo Nibali, and Mark Cavendish. The team has a legacy of excellence in world-class cycling competitions.

Now under XDS's investment, the Astana team will benefit from the brand's advanced engineering capabilities, cutting-edge bicycle technology, and strong financial backing. This investment represents a significant step for XDS as it positions itself as a key player in the international cycling arena, helping propel the team to even greater success in the years ahead.









Rebranding to XDS Astana Team

Following the investment, the Astana team will officially be rebranded as the XDS Astana Team. This strategic name change signals a new chapter in the team's history, with XDS becoming a general partner in the team's operations and ambitions. The new XDS Astana Team will continue to compete at the highest level of professional cycling, representing the Chinese innovation and manufacture in the international cycling community.

XDS, a leader in high-performance bicycles, has already made significant strides in China and will leverage its strong presence in Asia and Europe and growing global recognition to boost the visibility of the newly rebranded XDS Astana Team.









XDS's Premium brand X-LAB to Equip the Team

In line with the rebranding, the XDS Astana Team will now race with bicycles and equipment from XDS's premium brand, X-LAB. X-LAB is known for its precision engineering and cutting-edge technology, offering products that blend performance with innovation. From lightweight carbon frames to highly responsive components, X-LAB products are designed for the highest levels of competition, enabling athletes to reach their full potential.

XDS's commitment to excellence in bike design and engineering will undoubtedly enhance the performance of the XDS Astana Team, ensuring that the riders have every possible advantage in their pursuit of victory on the world's biggest stages.







Global Expansion Strategy

The major investment of the Astana team is not only a major step for XDS in the world of professional cycling but also an integral part of the company's broader strategy to expand into international markets. XDS has long been a leader in China's bicycle market, and now, with the XDS Astana Team, the company is ready to take its next big leap.

This investment will also help the brand expand its reach into Europe and other key markets, strengthening its presence in the competitive cycling world and creating new opportunities for growth. The partnership with the XDS Astana Team is a powerful statement of XDS's ambition to become a global leader in the cycling industry.









About XDS and X-LAB

XDS is a premier Chinese brand specializing in the design, manufacture, and development of high-performance bicycles. Founded in 1995, the company has become one of China's most recognized bicycle manufacturers, known for its innovative designs and commitment to quality. XDS has made a name for itself in both the road and mountain bike segments, offering a wide range of products that cater to competitive cyclists, enthusiasts, and everyday riders.

X-LAB, the premium brand from XDS, represents XDS's commitment to top-tier performance, offering state-of-the-art technology and design for elite athletes and cycling professionals. By the investment in the Astana team, XDS is taking the next step in its evolution as a global player in the cycling world.

Jayden wang Xidesheng xdsbrand (at) xidesheng.com