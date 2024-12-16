SOX & Internal Controls Update: 2-Day Online Conference (April 23-24, 2025) - Understand The Latest Regulatory/Best Practice Changes In Key Areas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls Update 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by panellists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.

Objectives:



Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations How will ESG impact your SOX compliance

Certifications

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Who Should Attend?



CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants Educators

Agenda

Day 1

8:45 - 10:55 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices



Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:55 - 11:10 - Break

11:10 - 11:50 - SOX War Stories: Audit Failures



Are audit failures the new normal?

Trends and patterns

Evaluate your auditor Methods that work

11:50 - 12:45 - Lunch Break

12:45 - 2:05 - Industry Panel Discussion

Led by Moderator, Keith Kawashima from Protiviti - the industry panellists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A

2:05 - 2:15 - Break

2:15 - 3:30 - SOX Areas of Focus by the PCAOB



Risk of Fraud

Auditing and accounting risks

Financial services specific considerations

Broker-dealer specific considerations

M&A, including de-SPAC transactions

Digital assets

Use of the work of other auditors

Quality control (particularly talent retention and its impact on audit quality, and independence) Other areas of inspection (critical audit matters, cybersecurity, and use of data and technology in the audit)

3:30 - 3:40 - Break

3:40 - 5:00 - SOX Automation



Good Starting Ideas and Use Cases for Your Organization Going from Ideation to Build to Monitoring

Day 2

8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Demystified



ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance

Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics

SOX Challenges in the Cloud New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:35 - SOX FAQs



Information Produced by Entity (IPE) - real-world examples Highlight critical parts of the 2023 PCAOB Spotlight Inspection Observations Related to Auditor Use of Data and Reports

11:35 - 11:45 - Break

11:45 - 12:55 - SEC Update



SEC Leadership

SEC Rulemaking Update

Comment Letter Topics

SEC Reporting Reminders

Questions New Climate Disclosure

12:55 - 1:25 - Lunch

1:25 - 2:45 - ERM Leading Practices



Overview

ERM Building Blocks

Hot Topics in ERM

Roadmap Cases and Examples

2:45 - 2:55 - Break

2:55 - 4:20 - Third Party Risk Management



Risk planning, due diligence and ongoing monitoring

Mitigate third-party risks most impactful to your organization Practical examples and use cases

Speakers



Victoria Nguyen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Dylan Fahy Deloitte, Senior Manager

Joe Walker PwC, Director

Matt Solomon Deloitte, Senior Manager

David Amaya Ernst & Young, Manager

Chad Ware Protiviti, Director

Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director

Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director

Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Manager

Richard Vida Effectus Group, Director

Abe McClenny Moss Adams, IT Consulting Senior Manager

Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services

Industry Panelists from Google, Starbucks and Lucid Motors

Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director

Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner

Luke Wilson KPMG, Manager Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader

