Floor Cleaning Equipment Market To Hit USD 397.2 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Floor cleaning equipment is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to increasing focus on hygiene and cleanliness.

Floor cleaning equipment size was valued at USD 150.5 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by a rising focus on cleanliness and hygiene across residential and commercial spaces.

As individuals and organizations prioritize sanitation and health, the need for efficient, high-performance floor-cleaning solutions has grown considerably, especially in the commercial sector. With the expansion of offices, retail centers, and hospitality venues, demand has surged for advanced cleaning equipment capable of upholding strict hygiene standards.

A key factor driving this floor cleaning equipment market demand is the efficiency these machines bring, substantially reducing the time and labor required compared to traditional cleaning methods like sweeping and mopping. Floor cleaning equipment not only enhances ease of use but also provides more effective cleaning results, making it a popular choice among households and businesses looking to maintain cleanliness with minimal effort.

Within the product segments, vacuum cleaners stand out, with a valuation of over USD 43.5 billion in 2023 and a projected CAGR of 11.8% through 2032. Vacuum cleaners are particularly in demand in residential and commercial sectors due to their ability to deeply clean diverse flooring materials, including stone, wood, and rubber. Technological improvements continue to enhance the performance and efficiency of vacuums, making them indispensable in modern cleaning practices.

In terms of distribution channels, offline retail held a dominant floor cleaning equipment market share of 61.8% in 2023, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. A major contributor to this trend is the consumer preference for physically inspecting products before purchasing, which is highly relevant to floor cleaning equipment, where live demonstrations influence buying decisions. Brick-and-mortar stores remain essential in this market, offering hands-on experiences that help consumers assess product functionality, durability, and ease of use-factors that are challenging to evaluate online.

Regionally, North America led the floor cleaning equipment market with a valuation exceeding USD 45.9 billion in 2023, expected to grow at a 12% CAGR through 2032. The growth in this region is attributed to expanding commercial and residential infrastructures, where efficient cleaning solutions are essential to maintain extensive office spaces. Urbanization and evolving lifestyles have also increased the demand for traditional and advanced cleaning equipment in North American households. The presence of major market players and significant investments in product development have further accelerated regional development, positioning North America as a critical market for floor-cleaning equipment.

Overall, the floor cleaning equipment market is set for substantial progress as more consumers and businesses recognize the benefits of advanced, time-saving cleaning solutions, a trend strengthened by technological innovations and continued emphasis on health and sanitation.

Major players in floor cleaning equipment market include Alfred Karcher, Bortex Industries, Bosch, Clemas, Comac, Denis Rawlins, Dyson, Eureka, Factory Cat, Fimap, Haier, Hako, IPC Group, LG, Nilfisk, Panasonic, Taski, Tennant, Tornado, and Wiese among others.

