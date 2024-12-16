Social media recently shares photo of former media, political adviser to ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

(MENAFN) Social recently shared a photo of Buthaina Shaaban, former media and adviser to the ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, claiming it was taken at Dubai airport. Some sources suggested that the image was captured shortly after Shaaban arrived at the airport to flee Syria, just a day after the collapse of Assad's regime. Reuters has confirmed that Assad had kept his plans to escape Syria nearly secret, deceiving both aides and family members about his intentions. Among those who were misled was Buthaina Shaaban, who was summoned by Assad to his home under the pretense of writing a speech for him. Upon her arrival, however, she found no one there.



Who is Buthaina Shaaban?



Buthaina Shaaban, born in 1953 in Homs, served as a close advisor to Bashar al-Assad and was a key figure in the regime. She previously held the position of Minister of Expatriate Affairs and worked as a writer and professor at Damascus University since 1985. Shaaban also served as the official spokesperson for the Syrian government. Her career in diplomacy began in 1988 as a translator for the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She gained prominence in 1994 during peace talks, thanks to the support of President Hafez al-Assad. In 2002, Shaaban was appointed director of external media under Bashar al-Assad, and by 2003, she took over the Ministry of Expatriates. In 2008, she was promoted to political and media adviser with ministerial rank.



During the 2011 uprising, Shaaban appeared as one of the regime’s key spokespersons, defending Assad’s actions and criticizing the Western media for spreading "sedition." She also represented the regime in international forums, including Moscow and Oslo, labeling the popular protests as an "armed rebellion." In 2012, the European Union imposed sanctions on Shaaban for her role in repressing the Syrian revolution. Her name has also been associated with charges of planning bombings in Lebanon, following her reported communications with Michel Samaha. The Sunday Telegraph even described her as "more evil than Bashar," criticizing her for her controversial statements during the siege of civilians, where she denied the need for food aid and justified the regime's actions.

